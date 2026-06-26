City of Boston Shares Preparations to Protect Residents and Visitors Against Extreme Heat

BOSTON – June 26, 2026 – Ahead of forecasted high temperatures next week, the City of Boston today announced extreme heat preparations underway and resources available to residents, particularly those most at risk, including older residents, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with disabilities, and people experiencing homelessness.

“Summer in Boston is an exciting time for residents, visitors, and businesses, but extreme heat is a health risk that we should all take steps to prepare for,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As climate change makes heat waves more frequent and more intense, we are working to keep every neighborhood safe. We encourage everyone to take care of yourselves, check on family, friends, and neighbors, and be prepared to stay cool and safe while enjoying everything Boston has to offer this summer.”

"Extreme heat can have serious impacts on your health and does not impact every person or neighborhood equally,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “We encourage people to utilize cooling centers as needed, stay hydrated, and check in on vulnerable and elderly neighbors who may need extra support. Boston Public Health Commission is committed to helping our communities prepare for the summer heat through our Live Long and Well agenda, working to ensure all residents have access to the resources they need to stay healthy and safe."

“Last June saw the hottest June day in recorded history,” said Brian Swett, Chief Climate Officer for the City of Boston. “Boston residents know how to prepare for winter weather every year. As climate change makes extreme heat events more frequent in our lives, it is equally important that we build resilience within our communities against heat emergencies.”

Alert Boston

Residents can sign up to receive updates through AlertBoston, the City’s emergency mass notification system, by phone, text, or email for information regarding extreme weather events. Boston Public Health Commission’s Office of Public Health Preparedness monitors forecasts and maintains close communication with the National Weather Service and the City of Boston’s Office of Emergency Management, who then work across City departments and with external partners to ensure coordinated response plans are in place leading up to extreme weather events. AlertBoston notifications are available in 11 languages.

Heat Resources

Safety tips on how to prepare for extreme heat are available on boston.gov/heat. This resource contains population-specific information, including tips for:

People with infants and young children;

People over age 65;

People who work in the heat;

People experiencing homelessness;

People with disabilities and chronic illnesses; and

People who use drugs.

Prepare in Advance for Extreme Heat

Making the necessary preparations to protect yourself and your home against extreme heat can reduce your risk of an emergency.

Install air conditioners and use ceiling or standing fans. If you do not have an air unit, a fan with a bowl of ice can also provide relief.

Install child window guards if you have a child under the age of 10 in your home in addition to screens on any open window that is more than 12 feet above ground. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

Keep kids cool: Hot weather affects infants and young children more than most adults. Potential impacts of heat on childhood health and development can be lifelong. Educators and guardians can visit boston.gov/cool-kids to make an action plan and review heat guides for children.

Ask your doctor if your medications might make you more sensitive to heat risk. If your doctor has told you to limit your liquids, ask what you should do in hot weather.

Know your local cool spaces: Visit boston.gov/heat or call 311 to find locations and hours for your local public pools, BCYF cooling center, public library, and more.

Stay Safe on Hot Days

Check in with friends, family and neighbors.

Hydrate and have plenty of drinking water available.

Dress for the weather: Wear sunscreen and loose-fitting, light clothing.

Keep your home cool: Cover your windows to block out heat using curtains, towels, or aluminum-foil-covered cardboard reflectors. If possible, you should also prepare meals that don’t require an oven or stove to reduce heat in your home.

Limit Outdoor Activity during the hottest times of the day. Go outside during cooler hours in the early morning and evening. If you cannot avoid being outside, it is critical to take breaks in the shade, drink water constantly — even if you’re not thirsty — and watch for warning signs like dizziness, nausea, or confusion.

Find a Cool Space : If your home is hot, try to spend time in an air-conditioned space during midday, the hottest time of day. A full list of cooling centers is available on boston.gov/heat .

Transportation Resources: If you are an older adult and need help getting to a cooler space and need a ride, the Age Strong Commission offers discounted taxi vouchers for seniors and people with disabilities. Call 617-635-4366 for more information.

Cooling Centers

A full list of cooling centers is available on boston.gov/heat. Boston Centers for Youth and Families (BCYF) community centers become cooling centers during periods of extreme heat. Anyone can cool off inside with air conditioning during their regular operating hours.

Boston.gov/heat also has a Pools and Tot Sprays Map and a map of state-owned pools,

Outdoor Cool Spaces at Boston Public Libraries also provide free, outdoor Wi-Fi 24 hours a day at 6 locations. These family-friendly spaces expand access to shade and essential services even on hot days.

Know the Signs of Heat Illness

Heat can affect us quickly, so it is important to know the signs of heat illness. When you know what to look for, you can take the right action fast. Please review the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion below:

Heat Stroke Heat Exhaustion What is it? The most severe form of heat illness when the body can no longer control its temperature. The body's response to an excessive loss of water and salt, usually through excessive sweating. Symptoms • Confusion or unconsciousness • Hot, red, dry or damp skin • A fast, strong pulse • Raised body temperature • Nausea or vomiting • Headache • Excessive sweating • Feeling faint or dizzy • A fast, weak pulse • Muscle cramps • Extreme thirst • Raised body temperature • Nausea or vomiting • Headache What to do • Call 911 immediately • Apply cool, wet cloths • Do not drink fluids • Move to a cool location • Loosen clothing • Slowly sip water

Tips to Increase Home Energy Efficiency

Using cooling devices like air conditioners or fans can be expensive. The average residential customer can use about 50% more electricity in the summer to cool their homes.

Consider enrolling in Boston Community Choice Electricity (BCCE) for reliable and affordable electricity supply. Call 3-1-1 or visit boston.gov/bcce for more information.

Boston Energy Saver is a new service from the City of Boston that helps renters, homeowners, and small businesses upgrade their buildings for big savings. Our Help Desk can give you 1-on-1 support, making it easier to find the best options for your home or small business. Visit boston.gov/save or call 617-635-SAVE (7283) to learn more.

Sign up for a free home energy assessment and learn more about Mass Save’s programs that can help you stay cool while reducing your energy bills by visiting masssave.com/boston or calling (857) 376-6220.

Income eligible residents can receive weatherization, appliance replacement, heat pumps and other energy-saving measures through Action for Boston Community Development, Inc (ABCD)’s programs. If you currently receive the utility discount rate, you are automatically eligible, and if you receive any other benefits, you may be eligible to enroll in the discount rate. Call 617-348-6419 or visit bostonabcd.org/service/weatherization-wap/ to learn more.

What to Do before a Power Outage:

Before an extreme heat event, prepare your home by:

Ensuring that your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and have fresh batteries.

Consider purchasing a generator to provide power during an outage. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and learn how to use it safely before an outage.

Have a landline phone with a corded receiver.

Fully charge your cell phone, laptop, and other electronic devices.

If you have a water supply (such as a well-water pump system) that could be affected by a power outage, fill your bathtub and spare containers with water. The water in the bathtub should be used for sanitation purposes only. You can pour a bucket of this water directly into the toilet bowl to flush it.

Keep your car’s gas tank full. Pumps at gas stations may not work during a power outage.

Set your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings to keep food cold (but remember to reset them back to normal once power is restored).

If you have life-support devices, such as home dialysis or breathing machines, or other medical equipment or supplies that depend on electricity: Talk to your health care provider about how to use them during a power outage. Contact your local electric company and equipment suppliers about your power needs. Some utility companies will put you on a " priority reconnection service " list. Let the fire department know that you are dependent on life-support devices. If you have medication that requires refrigeration, check with your pharmacist for guidance on proper storage during an extended outage.



Tips for what to do during a power outage