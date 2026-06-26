Haitian-American Leaders to Hold National Press Conference Urging Senate to Pass Haiti TPS Bill Following SCOTUS Ruling

NHAEON convenes Haitian American leaders and elected officials in response to June 25, 2026 Supreme Court Ruling on TPS for Haiti.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haitian-American Leaders to Hold National Press Conference Urging Senate to Pass Haiti TPS Bill Following Supreme Court RulingWHAT:In response to the Supreme Court's ruling on TPS issued on June 25, 2026, the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network ( NHAEON ) will host a hybrid press conference in South Florida. Joined by a coalition of partners including the Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC), Family Action Network Movement (FANM), Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center, Haitian American Professionals Coalition (HAPC), Ayiti Community Trust, and Avanse Ansanm, as well as community advocates and faith leaders, the event will call for the immediate passage of S. 4814. This legislation, the Markey–Blunt Rochester bill, seeks to extend Temporary Protected Status for Haiti through 2029. The conference will feature insights from Haitian American elected officials from major hubs like Boston, New York City, East Orange, and Washington D.C., who will discuss the severe consequences the recent ruling poses to the families and local economies supported by TPS holders.WHO:In-person presenters:Vanessa Joseph, Chair, National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON)Marleine Bastien, Commissioner, Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, District 2Tessa Petit, Executive Director, Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC)Paul Namphy, Political Director, Family Action Network Movement (FANM)Santra Denis, Executive Director Miami Workers CenterDr. Guerda Nicolas, President & Co-Founder, Ayiti Community TrustThamara Labrousse, Executive Director, Sant LaAndy Cabrera, Florida District Leader, SEIU32BJVirtual presenters:Rita C. Joseph, New York City Councilmember, District 40Ruthzee Louijeune, Boston City Councilor, At-LargeClaudette David, Commissioner, Advisory Neighborhood Commission ANC3F, Washington D.C.Bergson Leneus, Councilman, East Orange, New JerseyWHEN: Monday, June 29, 2026, 11 AM ETWHERE:Little Haiti Cultural Center212 NE 59th TerraceMiami, FL 33137Livestream will be made available at nhaeon.org the day of the event.STATEMENTS FROM PARTICIPATING ELECTED OFFICIALS:"The Court's ruling is deeply troubling because it places hundreds of thousands of Haitian families in an impossible position at a time when Haiti continues to experience extraordinary instability and violence. TPS recipients have contributed to our economy, cared for our loved ones, started businesses, and raised American families. They deserve certainty, not fear. We urge Congress and the Administration to pursue lasting legislative and administrative solutions that recognize both the humanitarian realities in Haiti and the invaluable contributions of the Haitian community to the United States."-- Vanessa Joseph, Chair, National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON)"These are not strangers. They are our neighbors, our healthcare workers, our small business owners, our students, our faith leaders, and the backbone of communities across New York City and this nation. The Haitian community has always been resilient. We have survived oppression, natural disasters, political turmoil, and discrimination. We will survive this moment too. But resilience should never be used as an excuse for cruelty. Our families deserve better. Our communities deserve better. America must do better."-- Rita C. Joseph, New York City Councilmember, District 40"TPS exists precisely because conditions in countries like Haiti remain unsafe. Removing hundreds of thousands of people from legal status will destabilize families, strain local economies, and create unnecessary hardship for communities across the country. I stand with Haiti's TPS holders and all TPS holders. We will continue fighting for permanent, humane solutions that keep families together and protect those who cannot safely return home."-- Ruthzee Louijeune, Boston City Councilor, At-Large"This ruling sends a troubling message to the thousands of Haitians who have built lives, paid taxes, and served this nation with dedication and dignity. Stripping their legal status does not make our country safer or stronger. It tears communities apart. Washington D.C. stands with every Haitian family affected by this decision, and we will continue to advocate for policies rooted in justice and compassion."-- Claudette David, Commissioner, Advisory Neighborhood Commission ANC3F, Washington D.C."Haiti is a nation with a proud and resilient people, but right now the conditions on the ground make safe return impossible for many. Sending TPS holders back into an environment marked by active violence and instability is not a solution. It is a risk no government should impose on families who have done everything right and built meaningful lives here in the United States. East Orange stands with this community, and we will not stop fighting for them."-- Bergson Leneus, Councilman, East Orange, New JerseyMEDIA RSVPMembers of the media are encouraged to RSVP to: communications@nhaeon.org-end-The National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON) is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to supporting Haitian-American elected officials and advocating for policies that benefit the Haitian-American community and strengthen U.S.-Haiti relations.Contact:Vanessa Josephvanessa@nhaeon.org

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