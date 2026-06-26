May permit numbers up 1% from April of 2026; down 7% from May of 2025; down 5% for first five months of 2026

Pictured is a graphic of May single-family building permits by Indiana and its neighboring states. Pictured is a graphic of May single-family building permits for the last ten years.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Census Bureau recently released statewide totals for building permits issued in May and shows 1,913 single-family permits were pulled. The 1,913 permits pulled in May of 2026 are up 1% from the 1,900 permits pulled in April of 2026. This number is down 7% from May of 2025, when 2,048 permits were pulled. The single-family permit numbers (8,107) for 2026 are down 5% compared to the first five months of 2025 (8,508)."While permit activity remained relatively steady from April to May, we continue to see the impact of ongoing affordability challenges on Indiana's housing market." Said IBA President Marcy DeShong. "Even with permit totals trailing last year's pace, Indiana continues to outperform many neighboring states and remains a leader in residential construction across the Midwest. Our industry remains committed to working with policymakers to reduce barriers to housing development and ensure more Hoosiers have access to safe, attainable homes."Indiana continues to lead the Midwest in single-family housing activity. With 1,913 single-family permits issued in May, the state outpaced neighboring Michigan (1,562), Ohio (1,552), Illinois (918), and Kentucky (782), maintaining its position as the regional leader in single-family permits.#####ABOUT IBA: The Indiana Builders Association (IBA) is a statewide trade organization representing Indiana’s home building, remodeling, and light commercial construction industry. Established in 1952, IBA has 20 local affiliates across Indiana and is associated with the National Association of Home Builders in Washington, D.C. IBA educates and advocates for the construction industry to positively impact legislative, regulatory, and legal issues that affect housing affordability. More information can be found at www.buildindiana.org

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