KATHAK, BHARATANATYAM, AND SALSA CONVERGE ON THE ALVIN AILEY STAGE THIS WEEKEND ONLY

Principal Dancers Jessica Ho & Elvis Collado, Cielo Gonzalez & Brandon Grant. Photo by Alla Bronskaya

Navatman x Baila Society bring three worlds of dance together in a landmark one-weekend event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This weekend, New York City witnesses Kathak, Bharatanatyam, and Salsa sharing a single stage, unified by one original live score. When the Sun Rises, presented by Navatman Baila Society , runs June 26–28 at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (405 W 55th St, New York, NY) for three performances only.The production is led by two visionary women with a combined 40+ years of artistic direction. Ahtoy Juliana is a world champion salsa dancer and PhD in epidemiology. Sahasra Sambamoorthi has been hailed as a young trailblazer leading a new understanding of South Asian arts in the United States. Together, they have spent their careers training with the best artists across the globe, and When the Sun Rises is the culmination of that journey: a bold, boundary-dissolving collaboration that asks what happens when South Asian classical tradition and Latin rhythm share the same breath.Principal dancers Ahtoy Juliana, Sahasra Sambamoorthi, Edwin Tolentino, Jessica Ho, Elvis Collado, Isabel Freiberger, Cielo Gonzalez, and Brandon Grant bring the work to life, accompanied by a live original score performed by musicians from Lulada Club.Performances are Friday, June 26 at 8:00pm; Saturday, June 27 at 7:30pm; and Sunday, June 28 at 3:00pm. This is a New York City exclusive engagement — it will not be performed anywhere else.Tickets are available at: https://navatman.thundertix.com/events/263727 Please note: mature material, not recommended for children under 5.About Navatman x Baila SocietyNavatman and Baila Society are two New York-based dance organizations dedicated to advancing South Asian classical arts and Latin dance respectively, and to building community through the power of movement.

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