REVISED: Pilot car operation on Rt. Y in Ray County line for paving operations, June 29 - mid July

RAY COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will be conducting a pilot car operation on Route Y from Missouri Highway 10 to West 160th Street, for pavement resurfacing, beginning Monday, June 29 until mid-July from 7:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. each day. Motorists may experience delays. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can also be short-term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

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