One westbound I-70 on-ramp to open, another to close in early July in Callaway County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In early July, the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 70 at Kingdom City (Exit 148) is expected to reopen to traffic. Shortly after it opens, the ramp from Callaway County Route M to westbound I-70, approximately four miles west at Exit 144 will close.

The week of July 6, crews expect to reopen the ramp from U.S. Route 54 to westbound I-70 (Exit 148), which closed in late April for new pavement construction. With the opening of this ramp, the new roundabout at I-70 and U.S. 54 will be fully operational.

The off-ramp at Exit 144 to Route M is already closed, and after the ramp at Exit 148 opens, the ramp from Callaway County Route M to westbound I-70 will close for several months. Both westbound ramps will remain closed while westbound I-70 traffic is shifted onto the new lanes in the median. Motorists on Route M can access westbound I-70 by using North Outer Road 70 to Callaway County Route J. Drivers on westbound I-70 should use Exit 148 (Kingdom City) to access the north outer road to Route M.

All work is weather-permitting and subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

This work is part of the first project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program, Improve I-70: Columbia to Kingdom City, which will add a third lane of travel in each direction to the 20-mile stretch of I-70 between Columbia) and Kingdom City. This $405 million fixed-cost contract includes new pavement on all three lanes of I-70 and will also make interchange improvements to the I-70 interchanges at U.S. Route 63 and U.S. Route 54.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and governor provides, $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville. For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.

For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.

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