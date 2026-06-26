MoDOT to shift northbound Route 61 lanes at the I-70/I-64/U.S. Route 61 interchange starting July 1

ST. CHARLES COUNTY – Crews with the Improve I-70 Warrenton to Wentzville Project will shift the northbound U.S. Route 61 traffic onto the new bridge at the I-64/I-70/U.S. 61 interchange starting Wednesday, July 1. All work is weather permitting.

Currently, northbound Route 61 traffic remains on the right side but will be moved to the new bridge at the interchange. All Westbound I-64 lanes will shift to the new bridge, so the existing bridge over I-70 can receive improvements.

Westbound I-64 motorists wishing to exit to westbound I-70 will need to utilize the left lane of I-64. Motorists wishing to continue to go northbound on Route 61 will need to use the right lane of I-64.

These lane shifts for westbound I-64 and northbound Route 61 traffic will remain in place through fall 2026.

This work is part of the second project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program. Improve I-70: Warrenton to Wentzville is a $600 million Design-Build project that will improve the 20-mile stretch of I-70 between Warrenton and Wentzville. The project was awarded to the Improve 70 Alliance team in November 2024. Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2028.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and signed into law by the governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention in work zones, drive the posted work zone speed limit, and allow extra time for travel. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.

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