Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, June 29-July 5

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of June 29-July 5.

MoDOT will limit road construction on Independence Day to accommodate expected increased holiday travel. Work on most maintenance and construction projects will be suspended at noon Friday, July 3, and resume at 6 a.m. Monday, July 6. Some long-term traffic impacts will remain in place.

There may be moving operations, such as mowing, brush cutting and litter removal, throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

Andrew County

I-29 – Concrete replacement northbound at the bridge over Honey Creek, June 29-30. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Buchanan County

Gene Field Road Bridge – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project through July 1, 2026. (Contractor: Clarkson Construction Company). https://www.modot.org/projects/gene-field-road-bridge-replacement-over-interstate-29-buchanan-county.

U.S. Route 59/Route 752/Route U – Intersection improvement project through spring 2027. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county.

U.S. Route 169 – Intersection improvement project at Route FF through mid-August 2026. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. Access to 49th Street will be closed through June 2026. (Contractor: Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc.)

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project at Southeast Riverside Terrace through mid-July 2026. (Contractor: Hoy Excavating, LLC) https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county.

U.S. Route 36 – RAMPS CLOSED around-the-clock for pavement repairs from both east and westbound directions to southbound I-229, June 29-30.

Caldwell County

Route U – CLOSED at the Tom Creek Bridge, through mid-September 2026, for a replacement project. (Contractor: Decatur Bridge & Iron, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-bridge-replacement-caldwell-county-0

Carroll County

Route 139 – ADA sidewalk improvements project in Bosworth, through June 2026. (Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-139-route-cc-route-d-route-e-route-ee-route-m-and-route-k-sidewalkada

Route JJ – CLOSED at various locations for multiple culvert replacements, June 29, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED at various locations for multiple culvert replacements, June 30, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chariton County

Route 24 – Scrub seal project in Brunswick, June 29th. (Contractor: Vance Brothers).

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Almond Avenue to Thomas Avenue, July 1, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement rehabilitation in the southbound lanes from Exit 40 (Lathrop) to Exit 48 (south Cameron) through September 2026. Both north and southbound traffic will be one lane, each direction, in the northbound lanes (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-county.

Route 69 – Resurfacing project from Route 116 to the Clay County line near Lawson, through July 2026. Route 69 will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route K – Scrub seal project, June 29 to July 2. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Daviess County

Route 13 – Resurfacing and ADA improvements project from Berry Street to Van Buren Street in Gallatin through June 2026. Route 13 will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69/Route 6 – Scrub seal project, June 30 – July 8. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound between mile markers 79-74, June 29-July 2. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

I-35 – Pothole patching both directions from the 85.0 mile marker to the 61.0 mile marker, June 30-July 2.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Intersection improvement project at Bob F. Griffin Road, through November 2026. (Contractor: Clarkson Construction Company).

Grundy County

Route E – CLOSED at the Medicine Creek Bridge for a deck replacement project through September 2026. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-e-and-route-u-bridge-deck-replacement-grundy-and-linn-counties-0

Harrison County

Route W – Resurfacing project June 24- July 14. The roadway may be CLOSED or narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route D – Resurfacing project June 26-July 20. The roadway may be CLOSED or narrowed to one lane with flaggers. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement rom U.S. Route 136 to Route Y, June 30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Purdin, for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle through October 2026. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Route 129 – Pothole patching, June 29.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement, June 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route JJ – Pothole patching, June 30-July 1.

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, June 29-July 1.

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED at the West Muddy Creek Bridge beginning through September 2026 for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge in Princeton, through early October 2026. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-136-bridge-deck-replacement-mercer-county

U.S. Routes 136 & 65 – ADA sidewalk improvements project in Princeton and South Lineville, through June 2026. (Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, LLC).

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Forest Street to Giant Place, June 30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 near Burlington Junction through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route FF – Ditching from Route B to 170th Street, June 29-30. The road will be narrowed to one lane, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route A to 375th Street, June 30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from northbound U.S. Route 71 to Jett Road, July 1-2, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route C – Ditching from U.S. Route 71 to Dynasty Road, July 1-2. The road will be narrowed to one lane, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Putnam County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 east of Unionville to Route 6 north of Milan through July 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a pilot car guiding motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.).

Sullivan County

Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek bridge through July 2026 for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 east of Unionville to Route 6 north of Milan through July 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a pilot car guiding motorists through the work zone. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.).

Route 129 – CLOSED at the Spring Creek Bridge through August for a bridge replacement project through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *1

Route OO – CLOSED at the Locust Creek Bridge through mid-August 2026 for a deck replacement project. (Contractor: E&C Bridge, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-e-route-ff-route-jj-and-route-oo-bridge-deck-replacement-multiple-counties

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*1 This bridge is part of the NWBB (Northwest Bridge Bundle) program. The design-build team is Capital-Horner & Shifrin. More info: NWBB program web page.

*2 These bridges are part of the Safe and Sound Bridge Rehabilitation program. The contractor is Capital Paving & Construction, LLC. A full listing of bridges and project information can be found at: https://www.modot.org/projects/northwest-missouri-safe-sound-bridge-rehabilitations.

*3 In 2024, the Governor signed the Fiscal Year 2025 budget, including an additional $100 million to continue low-volume road improvements. This funding will be used to improve conditions on 1,985 lane miles of rural roads at 149 locations, including the ones listed below. For more information on the Governor’s Rural Roads Program, visit: https://www.modot.org/governors-rural-routes-program.

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