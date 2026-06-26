Attorney General James Uthmeier Announces Autopen Accountability—Arrests Drug Trafficker Previously Released by Biden White House Autopen

Courtesy of the Office of the Attorney General

Hollywood, Fla.–Attorney General James Uthmeier and FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey announced the arrest of James Howard Dobbs, Jr., a/k/a “Red,” a convicted felon and repeat drug trafficker whose federal sentence was commuted by autopen in the final days of the Biden Administration after he served only 20 months of a 7-year federal prison term. Dobbs will now face state charges under Florida criminal law.

“Joe Biden’s autopen freed dangerous criminals and put Florida families at risk, but with FBI Director Patel’s and Deputy Director Bailey’s leadership, we are entering a new era of cooperation between federal and state law enforcement.” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “Thanks to our strong partnership, we are correcting another egregious wrong. If you are a felon in Florida whose sentence was erased by autopen, our prosecutors make sure you face the accountability you earned.”

"An autopen should never have more power than justice,” said FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey. "Today, the FBI and the State of Florida are proving that violent offenders cannot evade accountability. We will pursue every lawful avenue to ensure justice is served and victims are never forgotten.”

“FDLE’s mission is to promote public safety and strengthen domestic security. We take this mission seriously,” said FDLE Assistant Commissioner John Vecchio. “The safety and security of citizens and visitors is our top priority. If you commit a crime in Florida, our FDLE agents and analysts will use every available resource to investigate those crimes and bring you to justice."

Between March and June 2023, Dobbs was the target of an FBI-led investigation after a confidential source identified him as a drug distributor operating in Brevard County. Over several controlled purchases, Dobbs repeatedly sold trafficking-level quantities of MDMA and cocaine.

On June 27, 2023, agents executed a federal search warrant at Dobbs’ residence in Cocoa. Inside they recovered approximately 305.6 grams of MDMA that Dobbs attempted to flush down the toilet; a loaded Taurus .40 caliber firearm with a round chambered, found on his nightstand directly beneath his business phone; and additional cocaine in his bedroom.

In a post-Miranda interview, Dobbs admitted the gun was his, acknowledged he was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing it, confirmed the MDMA and crack cocaine were his, and admitted he sells the substances he was caught with.

Dobbs was charged by information on the following counts:

Count 1: Trafficking in Phenethylamines (10 grams to 200 grams)

F.S. 893.135 (1)(k)(1)&(2)(a) / 893.03(1)(c)(191)

First Degree Felony/Level 7

(MANDATORY MINIMUM: 3 YEARS)

Count 2: Trafficking in Phenethylamines (10 grams to 200 grams)

F.S. 893.135 (1)(k)(1)&(2)(a) / 893.03(1)(c)(191)

First Degree Felony/Level 7

(MANDATORY MINIMUM: 3 YEARS)

Count 3: Trafficking in Phenethylamines (10 grams to 200 grams)

F.S. 893.135 (1)(k)(1)&(2)(a) / 893.03(1)(c)(191)

First Degree Felony/Level 7

(MANDATORY MINIMUM: 3 YEARS)

Count 4: Trafficking in Phenethylamines (10 grams to 200 grams)

F.S. 893.135 (1)(k)(1)&(2)(a) / 893.03(1)(c)(191)

First Degree Felony/Level 7

(MANDATORY MINIMUM: 3 YEARS)

Count 5: Trafficking in Phenethylamines (10 grams to 200 grams)

F.S. 893.135 (1)(k)(1)&(2)(a) / 893.03(1)(c)(191)

First Degree Felony/Level 7

(MANDATORY MINIMUM: 3 YEARS)

Count 6: Trafficking in Cocaine (28 grams to 200 grams)

F.S. 893.135(1)(b)(1)(a)

First Degree Felony/Level 7

(MANDATORY MINIMUM: 3 YEARS)

Count 7: Trafficking in Phenethylamines (10 grams to 200 grams)

F.S. 893.135 (1)(k)(1)&(2)(a) / 893.03(1)(c)(191)

First Degree Felony/Level 7

(MANDATORY MINIMUM: 3 YEARS)

Count 8: Trafficking in Cocaine (28 grams to 200 grams)

F.S. 893.135(1)(b)(1)(a)

First Degree Felony/Level 7

(MANDATORY MINIMUM: 3 YEARS)

Count 9: Trafficking in Phenethylamines (10 grams to 200 grams)

F.S. 893.135 (1)(k)(1)&(2)(a) / 893.03(1)(c)(191)

First Degree Felony/Level 7

(MANDATORY MINIMUM: 3 YEARS)

Count 10: Trafficking in Phenethylamines (200 Grams to 400 grams)

F.S. 893.135 (1)(k)(1)&(2)(b) / 893.03(1)(c)(191)

First Degree Felony/Level 8

(MANDATORY MINIMUM: 7 YEARS)

COUNT 11: Felonious Possession of a Firearm

F.S. 790.23 (1)

Second Degree Felony/Level 5

COUNT 12: Possession of Cocaine

F.S. 893.13 (6)(a)

Third Degree Felony/Level 3

Dobbs is in custody in Brevard County. He faces a maximum of 320 years in the Florida Department of Corrections and a 7-year mandatory minimum sentence.

This case is being prosecuted by Chief Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Paul Dontenville and Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Jessica Baik in the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida under a cross-designation agreement with the Office of State Attorney William Scheiner.

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