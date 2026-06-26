Commissioner Buckingham, Veterans Land Board Applauds Recording 600th Voices of Veterans Story for Oral History Program

AUSTIN, Texas— Today, Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is proud to announce that the VLB has recorded the 600th interview for the Voices of Veterans Oral History Program. Staff Sergeant (SSgt) Jim Haun, who served in the United States Marine Corps from 1947 to 1967, is the 600th Veteran to be interviewed for the long-running interview series, which debuted in January 2006. SSgt Haun, a highly decorated Veteran, served in the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

“As VLB Chairwoman, it is an honor to help serve our courageous Veterans by preserving and honoring their legacies through the Voices of Veterans Oral History Program,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “This incredible program is made possible by the hard work of the VLB and GLO staff who record and archive these precious stories for future generations. As we complete our 600th story of bravery and sacrifice, I encourage Veterans across the state to contact us and be a part of Texas history.”

Click the image below to watch the 600th interview with SSgt. Haun:

Voices of Veterans preserves the personal stories of Texas Veterans by recording their experiences during military service and their lives after returning home. These stories are permanently archived in the Office of Veterans Records at the Texas General Land Office (GLO) where they join the historic documents of other Texas heroes such as Sam Houston, Davey Crockett, Jim Bowie and William Barret Travis. Archiving and capturing Texas Veterans service to our country will forever ensure that their voices and memories are honored and accessible for future generations.

“The Voices of Veterans Oral History Program preserves the lived experience, cultural memory, and the first-person perspective on the everyday life of Texas Veterans," said Tony Dale, the Executive Secretary of the VLB. "One can pick up a biography about a famous general or political leader, but these 600 interviews capture how Texas Veterans understood events, what they did and how their family, faith and service impacted their life and the world. These interviews build a stronger connection across generations and leave a legacy of the sacrifice of so many Texans.”

The first Texas Veteran to have his story recorded on the record was Technical Sergeant (TSgt) Melvin Brown, who served in the United States Army from 1940 to 1945. During his interview, TSgt Brown vividly recalled participating in the D-Day landing at Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944. You can listen to his story by clicking the button below:

TSgt. Melvin Brown's Story

The archived interviews of Texas heroes are made available to researchers, historians, genealogists and the public to inspire future generations and remind us of our Veterans' sacrifices. Click the button below to hear more stories:

Voices of Veterans Stories

If you’re a Veteran living in Texas and interested in sharing your story with the Voices of Veterans Oral History Program, please click the button below to get in touch with us and tell us your story:

Share Your Story with Us

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Dr. Dawn Buckingham made history in 2022, winning a statewide election to become Texas' first female Land Commissioner. As Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham is committed to helping Texans after a disaster, supporting Texas energy, ensuring that every child in Texas receives a high-quality public education, serving Texas Veterans, and securing the border to keep our communities safe.