CybrHawk Announces Enterprise AI Integration with Anthropic to Accelerate Autonomous Cyber Defense

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CybrHawk, a leader in AI-powered Unified Defense, today announced the integration of Anthropic's Claude AI models into the CybrHawk Unified Defense Platform.

By integrating Anthropic into the CybrHawk Unified Defense Platform, organizations can confidently accelerate investigations, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance analyst productivity/” — Jacob Thankachen, CEO

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CybrHawk , a leader in AI-powered Unified Defense, today announced the integration of Anthropic's Claude AI models into the CybrHawk Unified Defense Platform, delivering enterprise-grade AI capabilities for security operations, threat intelligence, incident response, and cyber investigations.Designed in response to growing customer demand for secure and governed AI adoption, the integration enables organizations to leverage advanced AI while maintaining complete operational control, data protection, and human oversight."Enterprise AI must be both intelligent and trustworthy," said Jacob Thankachen, CEO of CybrHawk. "Our customers want the power of AI without sacrificing governance or control. By integrating Anthropic into the CybrHawk Unified Defense Platform, organizations can confidently accelerate investigations, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance analyst productivity while maintaining the level of oversight that their business requires."Enterprise AI with Built-In GovernanceResponding directly to customer requirements, CybrHawk gives organizations full control over how AI operates within their security environment. Customers can choose between a fully autonomous mode, where AI performs approved security operations automatically, or a 'Wait for Human' mode, where every AI recommendation or verdict must be reviewed and approved by a security analyst before any action is taken.To further protect sensitive information, CybrHawk incorporates built-in data sanitization, filtering, alerting, and blocking capabilities, helping organizations ensure that security data is handled in accordance with internal governance policies and regulatory requirements.Recognizing that some enterprises require complete data sovereignty, CybrHawk will also introduce a fully locally hosted AI deployment option in the coming weeks, enabling customers to leverage AI capabilities entirely within their own infrastructure.Key Capabilities- Enterprise AI assistance for SOC analysts- AI-powered threat investigation and incident response- Intelligent security workflow automation- Natural language interaction with security telemetry- Human-in-the-loop approval workflows- Built-in data sanitization, filtering, alerting, and blocking- Flexible deployment options, including upcoming fully local AI deploymentThe Anthropic integration reinforces CybrHawk's commitment to delivering an open, intelligent cybersecurity platform that combines AI innovation with enterprise governance, compliance, and operational resilience. As organizations continue adopting AI across their security operations, CybrHawk ensures they can do so securely, transparently, and with complete control.About CybrHawkCybrHawk delivers an AI-powered Unified Defense Platform that combines XDR, NDR, Threat Intelligence, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and Autonomous Security Operations into a single platform that enables organizations to detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats faster and more effectively.For more information, visit www.cybrhawk.com

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