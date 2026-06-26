Big Mac Entertainment Announces Capri Everitt & DJ Pauly D's New Single "Lost" Ahead of Las Vegas Live Debut
Pair Will Debut "Lost" Live at OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas on June 27 Ahead of the Song's Official July 10 Release.
pairs Everitt’s powerhouse vocals with Pauly D’s signature high-energy production, creating an anthemic dance record primed for summer.
Before the July 10th release, Everitt and Pauly D will give “LOST” its live world debut at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on June 27, 2026. Attendees will be among the first to hear the single performed live, ahead of its official drop.
“LOST” follows Everitt’s recent success with Arcade, which reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Electronic/Dance charts and hit #2 on iTunes. The new single marks her highest-profile collaboration to date and is positioned as a key release heading into the back half of 2026.
“This song is incredibly personal to me, and performing it alongside Pauly D at OMNIA is a dream come true,” said Capri Everitt. “We created something special with ‘LOST,’ and I cannot wait for the world to hear it.”
“Capri’s voice is incredible — the moment I heard her, I knew we had to make something together,” said DJ Pauly D. “Las Vegas is always electric, and debuting ‘LOST’ at OMNIA is going to be an insane night.”
ABOUT CAPRI EVERITT
Capri Everitt is a Billboard-charting, Guinness World Record-holding singer-songwriter
based in Los Angeles with over 1.3 million followers across her social platforms. Her
dance-pop single Arcade hit the Top 20 on the Billboard Electronic/Dance charts and
reached #2 on the iTunes charts. Her songs have accumulated millions of streams across
Spotify, TikTok, and YouTube, and the music video for Not Your Toy went viral. Everitt first
set a Guinness World Record at age eleven for singing 76 national anthems in their native
languages. She has continued to build a catalog of high-performing releases that consistently
chart and convert to streaming audiences at scale.
ABOUT DJ PAULY D
DJ Pauly D (Paul DelVecchio) is a multi-platinum DJ, television personality, and
entertainment icon best known as a cast member of MTV’s Jersey Shore franchise. With
residencies at the world’s premier venues and millions of fans worldwide, Pauly D is one of
the most recognized names in the DJ industry.
ABOUT BME
Big Mac Entertainment (BME) is a Southeast Texas-based independent entertainment company founded by investor Brian McLain. Focused on artist development, music distribution, and live entertainment, BME works with artists across multiple genres and has collaborated with performers including Freedom Williams, Paul Anthony, Brooklyn Dylan, DJ Pauly D, Capri Everitt, Kid Gotti, Kurupt, and James Hollingsworth. The company continues to develop music releases, live events, and strategic partnerships that connect artists with audiences worldwide.
ABOUT OMNIA NIGHTCLUB
OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace Las Vegas is one of the premier nightlife destinations in
the world, renowned for its state-of-the-art production, A-list performers, and unforgettable
experiences.
Nolan Bellamy
ICT
+1 323-513-4804
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.