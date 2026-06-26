Big Mac Entertainment Announces Capri Everitt & DJ Pauly D's New Single "Lost" Ahead of Las Vegas Live Debut

Billboard- charting recording artist Capri Everitt and DJ Pauly D pose together ahead of their appearance at OMNIA Nightclub in Las Vegas

Pair Will Debut "Lost" Live at OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas on June 27 Ahead of the Song's Official July 10 Release.

Capri’s voice is incredible — the moment I heard her, I knew we had to make something together,”” — DJ Pauly D.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vocalist and songwriter Capri Everitt and DJ Pauly D have announced “LOST,” a new collaborative single set for release on July 10, 2026. The trackpairs Everitt’s powerhouse vocals with Pauly D’s signature high-energy production, creating an anthemic dance record primed for summer.Before the July 10th release, Everitt and Pauly D will give “LOST” its live world debut at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on June 27, 2026. Attendees will be among the first to hear the single performed live, ahead of its official drop.“LOST” follows Everitt’s recent success with Arcade, which reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Electronic/Dance charts and hit #2 on iTunes. The new single marks her highest-profile collaboration to date and is positioned as a key release heading into the back half of 2026.“This song is incredibly personal to me, and performing it alongside Pauly D at OMNIA is a dream come true,” said Capri Everitt. “We created something special with ‘LOST,’ and I cannot wait for the world to hear it.”“Capri’s voice is incredible — the moment I heard her, I knew we had to make something together,” said DJ Pauly D. “Las Vegas is always electric, and debuting ‘LOST’ at OMNIA is going to be an insane night.”ABOUT CAPRI EVERITTCapri Everitt is a Billboard-charting, Guinness World Record-holding singer-songwriterbased in Los Angeles with over 1.3 million followers across her social platforms. Herdance-pop single Arcade hit the Top 20 on the Billboard Electronic/Dance charts andreached #2 on the iTunes charts. Her songs have accumulated millions of streams acrossSpotify, TikTok, and YouTube, and the music video for Not Your Toy went viral. Everitt firstset a Guinness World Record at age eleven for singing 76 national anthems in their nativelanguages. She has continued to build a catalog of high-performing releases that consistentlychart and convert to streaming audiences at scale.ABOUT DJ PAULY DDJ Pauly D (Paul DelVecchio) is a multi-platinum DJ, television personality, andentertainment icon best known as a cast member of MTV’s Jersey Shore franchise. Withresidencies at the world’s premier venues and millions of fans worldwide, Pauly D is one ofthe most recognized names in the DJ industry.ABOUT BME Big Mac Entertainment (BME) is a Southeast Texas-based independent entertainment company founded by investor Brian McLain. Focused on artist development, music distribution, and live entertainment, BME works with artists across multiple genres and has collaborated with performers including Freedom Williams, Paul Anthony, Brooklyn Dylan, DJ Pauly D, Capri Everitt, Kid Gotti, Kurupt, and James Hollingsworth. The company continues to develop music releases, live events, and strategic partnerships that connect artists with audiences worldwide.ABOUT OMNIA NIGHTCLUBOMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace Las Vegas is one of the premier nightlife destinations inthe world, renowned for its state-of-the-art production, A-list performers, and unforgettableexperiences.

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