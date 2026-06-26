Award-Winning Filmmaker Amy Leigh McCorkle Teams with Walking Dead Star for Powerful New Drama

Upcoming Film by Amy Leigh McCorkle

Amy Leigh McCorkle and Walking Dead’s Santiago Cirilo unite to spotlight healing, recovery, and mental health through film.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healing Hands Entertainment proudly announces the upcoming production of * GO YOUR OWN WAY *, an emotionally gripping mental health facility drama from four-time Telly Award and World Entertainment Award-winning director Amy Leigh McCorkle . Known for creating stories that blend authenticity, healing, and hope, McCorkle continues her mission of using film and storytelling to spark conversations surrounding mental health, recovery, and redemption.Joining the project as producer and starring in the film is acclaimed actor Santiago Cirilo , best known to audiences worldwide for his role as Julio in *The Walking Dead*. Cirilo will portray Sam, an orderly whose connection to the patients becomes a pivotal force throughout the story. The film also introduces emerging talent Rebekah McAuliffe, Myles Jordan, and Natalie Hutcherson.*GO YOUR OWN WAY* follows the emotional and transformative journey of Rebekah Gellar as she navigates a mental health breakdown and embarks on a difficult but powerful road toward healing and recovery. Through deeply human storytelling, the film sheds light on the realities of mental illness while offering hope to individuals and families who understand the complexities of emotional pain, trauma, and resilience.For McCorkle, this project is more than another film credit—it is deeply personal.As an internationally recognized filmmaker, author, speaker, and mental health advocate, Amy Leigh McCorkle has spent years turning her pain into purpose. Inducted into the International Indie Filmmakers Hall of Fame in 2024, McCorkle has built an extraordinary career that includes more than 40 directed and produced films, 36 published works, and 13 Amazon bestsellers. Yet behind the accolades is a woman who has openly shared her lifelong battle with bipolar disorder and her determination to keep creating despite the challenges she faces daily.Rather than allowing mental illness to silence her voice, McCorkle has transformed her experiences into meaningful art designed to help others feel seen, understood, and inspired. Her work consistently reflects themes of redemption, healing, recovery, and perseverance—messages that resonate strongly with audiences searching for hope in difficult seasons of life.“Stories can save lives,” says McCorkle. “I believe creativity gives people permission to heal, to confront pain honestly, and to know they are not alone. If my films or books help even one person keep going, then every struggle has been worth it.”McCorkle’s award-winning film *Letters to Daniel* became a global success, earning more than 100 film festival awards and receiving widespread praise for its emotional honesty and mental health advocacy. Adapted from her Amazon bestselling book of the same name, the film further established her reputation as a storyteller unafraid to tackle difficult conversations with compassion and authenticity.Her dedication to advocacy extends beyond filmmaking. McCorkle also hosts the *Recovery Unplugged Live Podcast*, where she provides a platform for open dialogue surrounding mental health, recovery journeys, and overcoming adversity. Through speaking engagements, writing, and film, she continues encouraging others to embrace healing while pursuing their dreams, regardless of the obstacles placed before them.The addition of Santiago Cirilo to *GO YOUR OWN WAY* brings another layer of authenticity and inspiration to the production. A U.S. Army Infantry veteran, actor, producer, and motivational speaker, Cirilo has openly shared his own journey of overcoming PTSD through acting and creative expression. His commitment to using entertainment as a source of healing aligns seamlessly with McCorkle’s vision for the film.Together, the cast and creative team aim to create a project that not only entertains audiences but also challenges stigmas surrounding mental illness and recovery.At its core, *GO YOUR OWN WAY* is a reminder that healing is rarely linear, hope can still exist in darkness, and people are capable of rebuilding their lives even after devastating setbacks.Amy Leigh McCorkle’s relentless determination continues to inspire countless individuals navigating their own battles. Guided by her personal motto, “Never, never, never quit,” she remains committed to telling stories that uplift, empower, and remind audiences that recovery is possible.Production details and release information for *GO YOUR OWN WAY* will be announced in the coming months.*MEDIA INQUIRIES*

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