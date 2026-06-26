Oregon Judicial Department will offer free tours of the Supreme Court building in July to celebrate America 250

In honor of the America 250 celebration, the Oregon Judicial Department (OJD) will be offering free tours of the historic Supreme Court building in downtown Salem throughout July.

Tours will be held every Tuesday starting July 7 until July 28 from noon to 1 p.m. and are free to join. No need to register in advance — just drop by the Oregon Supreme Court building at 1163 State Street.

“The Supreme Court building has a rich history in Oregon and stands as a powerful symbol of the significance of the Judicial Branch in our government and our communities,” said Meagan A. Flynn, Chief Justice of the Oregon Supreme Court. “By opening our doors to Oregonians, we hope to encourage a deeper appreciation of the importance of civics and the rule of law as we celebrate 250 years of forming a more perfect union.”

Oregon’s Supreme Court building was built in 1914 and remains the oldest continuously operating government building on the Capitol Mall. The building is considered a premier example of Oregon State Architect William C. Knighton’s work in the Beaux Arts style and is included on the National Register of Historic Places.

Anyone entering the building will need to go through a security screening, which includes walking through a metal detector. Tours will be led by law clerks who can explain the outstanding features of the building and answer any questions. Other details, including directions to the building and where to park, can be found on OJD’s website.

These court tours are just one way OJD is honoring America 250. See all the ways OJD is reflecting on the role of the courts by visiting our website: courts.oregon.gov/America-250

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