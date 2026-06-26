Roomvu Partners with Women's Council of Realtors to Automate Agents’ Social Media Marketing

Every member gets branded content of listing videos, weekly LinkedIn posts, AI landing pages, and more at no additional cost.

Partnering with the Women's Council of Realtors lets us hand a real marketing engine to agents who lead this industry at no cost, no learning curve, no extra work. That's the whole point.” — Sam Mehrbod, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Roomvu

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roomvu , the AI-driven video marketing platform that automates social media for real estate professionals, today announced a partnership with the Women’s Council of REALTORS® . The partnership gives Council members free access to Roomvu's marketing platform, putting a complete, done-for-you social media presence in the hands of thousands of agents across the network."Most agents know they should be showing up on social media. Almost none of them do it consistently, because there's no time," said Sam Mehrbod, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Roomvu. "We built Roomvu to remove that problem entirely. Partnering with the Women's Council of Realtors lets us hand a real marketing engine to agents who are already leading this industry at no cost, no learning curve, no extra work. That's the whole point."Through the partnership, every Women’s Council of REALTORSmember receives weekly LinkedIn posting, automated, custom branded content once a week. Curated listing videos and ad running so their listings get turned into videos that get promoted automatically. Free Listing Studio access that includes free content and free virtual staging. Free digital business cards which is a shareable, professional VuCard. Free AI landing pages that are built to capture leads. Monthly training of exclusive webinars on how to master social media. Association content push gives agents the ability to send Council branded content, links, and team created posts straight to members' social media."We are always looking for ways to provide tangible, impactful value to our members, and Roomvu delivers exactly that,” said Cheryl Keller, 2026 National President of the Women’s Council of REALTORS. “Partnering with an innovative leader like Roomvu allows us to equip our thousands of members nationwide with cutting-edge AI tools that elevate their personal brands effortlessly. We are thrilled to offer this powerful member benefit that keeps our network at the absolute forefront of the industry."Roomvu was founded in 2017 by Mehrbod, a former Top 1% Realtor who understood the content problem firsthand. The platform now serves more than 400,000 users and is a NAR REACH portfolio company. Roomvu automates content creation and posting across six social platforms — turning consistent, hyper-local marketing from a chore into something that runs in the background.The Women’s Council of REALTORSpartnership joins Roomvu's growing roster of national association and franchise relationships, reflecting a shared goal: giving every member the tools to build a consistent, professional presence and win more business in their market.Members can activate their accounts and start posting right away. Onboarding, training, and ongoing support are handled by the Roomvu team.To learn more about Roomvu, visit: roomvu.comFor more on the Women’s Council of REALTORS, visit www.wcr.org About RoomvuRoomvu is an AI-driven video marketing platform that automates content creation and posting for real estate agents, mortgage brokers, insurance agents, and financial advisors — turning their social media into a lead generation engine on autopilot. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Roomvu serves more than 350,000 users and is recognized as a NAR REACH portfolio company. Unlike tools that ask agents to create their own content, Roomvu does it for them: listing videos, hyper-local market updates, and educational content created and posted automatically, branded to each agent. Learn more at roomvu.com.About the Women's Council of RealtorsWomen’s Council of REALTORS, a proud affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS(NAR) advances women as business leaders in the industry and in the communities they serve. With over 12,000 members nationwide, its proven business leadership is evidenced by the high percentage of its members in leadership positions at NAR, the real estate industry and in local communities, as well as the highest participation levels in the REALTORSPolitical Action Committee. The 84-year old organization is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with 250 networks nationwide and alliances internationally.

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