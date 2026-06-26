Crappie Limit Change at Lake Eufaula and Other New Fishing and Hunting Rules in Effect Now

Hunters and anglers should be aware of several new rules affecting hunting and fishing that begin immediately, and others that may go into effect later this year.

Rules Set by Resolution

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The following rule changes were approved this week by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission:

In response to constituent concerns regarding local populations, a daily limit of 20 crappie is now in effect for Lake Eufaula and Atoka Lake .

To address issues with stunted populations where fish rarely exceed 5 to 6 inches, all daily limits for crappie have been eliminated at all Close to Home Fishing waters, as well as Lakes Dahlgren , Boomer , Holdenville , Purcell , Shell , and Wewoka .

Commissioners also approved these resolutions:

For migratory game birds, setting 2026-27 hunting season dates and bag limits; defining youth waterfowl hunters as those 17 and younger; and aligning woodcock hunting season more closely with quail season.

For antlerless deer, setting 2026-27 hunting season dates and bag limits by zone; prohibiting mule deer doe harvest statewide during muzzleloader and gun seasons; and opening muzzleloader season to antlerless hunting opportunity in the Panhandle.

For elk, setting the 2026-27 hunting season dates, bag limits and quotas by zone, creating a Special Southeast Zone (areas in Carter and Murray counties east of Interstate 35); increasing harvest quotas in the Panhandle and Special Northwest zones; adding a few more days of hunting opportunity in the Special Southwest Zone; and defining antlerless elk as showing less than 6 inches of antler above the natural hairline.

For black bear, eliminating the quota for the muzzleloader season.

Emergency Rules

The following emergency rules were adopted by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission. These temporary rules go into effect if signed by the governor.

A mandatory two-day waiting period for any nonresident who purchases a deer hunting license while the season is already open.

License and requirements for hunting guides and outfitters offering waterfowl and sandhill crane hunts.

Specific protocols under the CWD Genetic Improvement Program regarding the managed release of deer on private property.