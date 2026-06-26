WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Pedophiles, Violent Assailants, and Drug Traffickers

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including those with convictions for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, assault with a deadly weapon, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and other horrific crimes.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, ICE is removing pedophiles, violent assailants, drug traffickers, and other worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will REMOVE you from our nation. President Trump and Secretary Mullin are putting the safety of the American people first.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Luis Arturo Cuellar, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in Santa Ana, California.

Edwin Hernan Cruz-Macias, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon and coercion with threat of force in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Victor Daniel Muniz-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and vehicle prowling / malicious mischief in Vancouver, Washington.

Somsack Khamhaeng, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for possession of firearm by felon and drug possession in Cabarrus County, North Carolina.

Jorge Munoz-Zaldivar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for felony possession of drugs and felony resisting arrest in Franklin County, Ohio.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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