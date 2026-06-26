WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Pedophiles, Drug Traffickers, and Other Public Safety Threats

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including those convicted for aggravated sexual battery of a child, sexual abuse of a minor: house / family, sex offense against child – fondling, endangerment of a child or elder adult, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

“Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE arrested pedophiles, drug traffickers, and other public safety threats,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States. We are fulfilling President Trump’s promise to the American people to make America safe again.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Donis Antonio Angel, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for aggravated sexual battery of a child 13-14 years old and object sexual penetration: by force or helpless in Spotsylvania, Virginia.

Welvin Geovanny Esquivel-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for sexual abuse of a minor: house / family in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Jairo Adelcy Zepeda-Vallecillo, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for sex offense against child - fondling in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Daniel Ramos-Chavez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for endangerment of a child or elder adult and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in Midvale, Utah.

Santiago Londono-Velez, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in New York, New York.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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