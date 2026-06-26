ICE Lodges Detainer for Illegal Alien in Miami Charged for Allegedly Raping a Woman

This illegal alien was RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer asking officials in Florida to commit to not releasing from jail an illegal alien who was arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

On June 18, police in Miami, Florida arrested Yusel Keoma Perez-Leyva, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, after a woman claimed she had been drugged and sexually assaulted after a night of clubbing. According to local reporting, detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed Perez-Leyva carrying the victim to his apartment while she was inebriated.

Yusel Keoma Perez-Leyva

Uber released a statement confirming that Perez-Leyva was working as an Uber driver, although he was not using Uber at the time of the incident.

Perez-Leyva now faces charges of sexual battery while a victim was physically incapacitated and kidnapping. ICE lodged a detainer for him the same day he was arrested.

“This illegal alien from Cuba is charged with raping and kidnapping a woman in Miami,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This sexual predator was released into our country by the Biden Administration. ICE has lodged a detainer against him, and because Florida cooperates with ICE, he will be turned over to ICE custody and never released into American communities again.”

Perez-Leyva illegally entered the United States in Arizona in 2021, and was RELEASED by the Biden Administration.

# # #