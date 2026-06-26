ICE Asks Florida to Not Release an Illegal Alien Charged with Murdering Stepfather in Brutal Killing

This criminal illegal alien overstayed his visa in 2018 and murdered his stepfather eight years later

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking officials in Florida to commit to not releasing from jail an illegal alien charged with homicide.

Juan Andres Gonzalez-Diaz

On June 20, Juan Andres Gonzalez-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, was arrested by police in Miramar, Florida for the killing of his own stepfather. According to local reporting, police entered the home and found the stepfather unresponsive at the front door, before eventually finding and arresting Gonzalez-Diaz. Deputies found a blood-stained knife, sword, and axe in the home, suggesting that Gonzalez-Diaz used all three weapons to kill his stepfather. Police also said that Gonzalez-Diaz began attacking his stepfather while he was asleep at the dining room table.

“This criminal illegal alien overstayed his tourist visa and brutally murdered his stepfather in Florida eight years later,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “We lodged a detainer requesting Florida officials not release this criminal from jail and turn him over to ICE. Since Florida cooperates with ICE law enforcement, we can ensure this criminal is NEVER again loose on our streets. We need all jurisdictions to cooperate with us, so criminal illegal aliens are NOT released from jails to terrorize American communities.”

Gonzalez-Diaz entered the country through New York City on May 18, 2018, on a tourist visa, which allowed him to remain in the country for six months. He overstayed his visa after it expired, in violation of our nation’s laws.

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