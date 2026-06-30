Napoleon Hill Foundation Board of Trustees Appoints New Executive Director

WISE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Trustees of The Napoleon Hill Foundation proudly announces the appointment of David Wildasin as its new Executive Director. This leadership transition marks an important new chapter for the Foundation.Incoming Executive Director, David Wildasin, brings deep experience and a strong foundation to the organization. Having worked closely with the organization for more than a decade in his role as a publisher, Wildasin collaborated on the development and publication of over 100 Napoleon Hill Foundation branded products that expanded the Foundation’s mission and global reach.“I am deeply grateful for the support, mentorship, and friendship of Don Green and The Board of Trustees,” said Wildasin. “It is truly an honor to carry forward the torch and continue the legacy that has been built with such care, passion, and purpose.”In recent years, many individuals, businesses, and communities around the world have faced unprecedented change and challenge. The need has never been greater to share the philosophy of Napoleon Hill, eloquently embodied in the Foundation’s mission:"To make the world a better place in which to live for this and future generations."Those entrusted with guiding the Napoleon Hill Foundation through times of global transformation recognize the responsibility to continually advance this mission by finding new ways to share Napoleon Hill’s message of hope, achievement, and prosperity.The Foundation remains committed to making the world a better place, one person at a time, by teaching the principles of leadership and self motivation and the values of honesty, morality, and integrity. When these principles are supported by clear, practical guidance on overcoming adversity and self imposed limitations to achieve true riches in life, the possibilities are limitless.The Napoleon Hill Foundation remains steadfast in its role as a not for profit charitable educational institution dedicated to disseminating principles of personal achievement, leadership, and self fulfillment. Through its work, the Foundation seeks to empower individuals with the mindset and tools needed to succeed and contribute positively to the world.As David Wildasin assumes leadership, the Board of Trustees expresses full confidence in his ability to build upon this strong foundation and guide the organization into its next chapter of growth and impact. Don Green remains committed to support the Board of Trustees and The Foundation as he has done faithfully for the past two and a half decades.About Napoleon Hill Foundation:The Napoleon Hill Foundation is a not for profit charitable educational institution (501(c)(3)) dedicated to the perpetuation and dissemination of the lifetime research, writings, and teachings of Napoleon Hill worldwide. The Foundation seeks to help individuals reach their highest levels of personal achievement and self fulfillment.

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