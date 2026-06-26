Notice of Public Meeting on the Evaluation of the California Coastal Management Program

On May 20, 2026, the Department of Commerce issued a press release announcing its intent to conduct a new full, formal review of California’s Coastal Management Program, which includes the California Coastal Commission, the California Coastal Conservancy, and the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission. Under this review, the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration will open a public comment period to gather information from stakeholders that will be used to determine next steps related to the certification of California’s coastal management program under the federal Coastal Zone Management Act.

Federal Register Document #2026-12907 posted today, Friday, June 26, 2026, and includes the following information regarding how to engage in the public process.

Pursuant to the federal Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972, as amended, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Office for Coastal Management will hold one in-person and two virtual public meetings to solicit input for a performance evaluation of the California Coastal Management Program. These public meetings will add to the input obtained from the previous public meeting held in August 2024. Comments on all aspects of the California Coastal Management Program will be accepted, and in particular, NOAA seeks input from relevant stakeholders regarding: spaceport infrastructure, offshore oil production, pipeline maintenance, desalination projects, and undersea cables. NOAA will hold an in-person public meeting from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) on Monday, August 10, 2026, in the Pacific Ballroom, Hilton Santa Monica Hotel and Suites, 1707 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401. Any person who wants to speak at the in-person public meeting must be physically present and register by sending an email to czma.california-evaluation@noaa.gov by 11:59 p.m. PT on August 8, 2026. Each speaker will have three minutes to speak. Any speakers that do not register by email can sign up on location. NOAA will adjourn the meeting at 6 p.m. or when all participants have spoken, whichever is earlier. The meeting will be livestreamed, however, comments for the in-person meeting will not be accepted via livestream. Registration for the livestream is available at: https://noaabroadcast.adobeconnect.com/euqe1fzlqysm/event/registration.html.

NOAA will hold two virtual public meetings on Tuesday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 12, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT. NOAA will conduct the virtual public meetings via Adobe Connect. Each person who wants to attend either virtual meeting must electronically register by August 10, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Attendance at each virtual public meeting will be limited to 1,000 individuals; therefore, NOAA requests that individuals attend only one meeting, on either August 11 or 12. NOAA will call on speakers on a first come/first served basis through the raised hand function of Adobe Connect. Each speaker will have three minutes to speak. NOAA will adjourn the meeting at 5 p.m. PT or when all participants have spoken, whichever is earlier. NOAA retains discretion to extend the virtual public meetings if appropriate and feasible. To register for either virtual meeting, use the following link: https://noaabroadcast.adobeconnect.com/e23ewcr5d65q/event/event_info.html. Each registered participant will receive an Adobe Connect link for the meeting.

NOAA will prepare written transcripts of the in-person and both virtual meetings which will be available via email request to czma.california-evalution@noaa.gov. Written comments may be submitted to NOAA’s Office for Coastal Management by email at czma.california-evaluation@noaa.gov. Include ‘‘Comments on Performance Evaluation of the California Coastal Management Program’’ in the subject line. Written comments received by 11:59 pm PT on August 22, 2026, will be accepted.

Please direct any questions to czma.california-evaluation@noaa.gov.