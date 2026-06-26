JUDGE MARCIA MORALES HOWARD NAMED JURIST OF THE YEAR

Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, Marcia Morales Howard received the 2026 Jurist of the Year Award presented by the Florida Association for Women Lawyers.

Howard accepted the award June 17 at FAWL’s 75th Anniversary Gala in Orlando.

FAWL said the award is presented annually to a judge whose career exemplifies the highest standards of judicial conduct for integrity and independence; who is knowledgeable of the law and faithful to it; who bases his or her rulings on the law, rather than partisan interests, political leanings, public opinion or fear of criticism; who is patient, dignified and courteous to all who appear before her or him; and who endeavors to improve the administration of justice and public understanding of, and respect for, the role of law in our society. The nominee must exhibit an outstanding reputation for competency, efficiency and integrity.

Chief judge since November 2024, Howard was appointed to the federal bench in 2007 by President George W. Bush after serving for four years as a U.S. magistrate judge in the Middle District.

She graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1987 and from the University of Florida Levin College of Law in 1990.

In nominating Howard for the award, the Jacksonville Association of Women Lawyers cited Howard’s courtroom demeanor that “reflects patience, humility and respect. She approaches each matter with calm authority, ensuring that all parties feel heard and that proceedings are conducted with fairness and dignity.”

The nomination also cited Howard’s service beyond the bench: “Her dedication extends far beyond the bench. In 2022 alone, Chief Judge Howard contributed more than 200 hours to pro bono and community service. As the daughter of immigrants, she has presided over more than 20 naturalization ceremonies welcoming over 500 new American citizens. Upon joining the Middle District of Florida, she was tasked with administering monthly naturalization ceremonies—traditionally private courtroom events. Recognizing their significance, she envisioned a more inclusive and public approach. That vision culminated in a historic ceremony at a Jacksonville Jaguars game, where she administered the oath of allegiance to 65 new citizens from 38 countries before 67,000 spectators.”

“As Chief Judge, she stands among a relatively small group of women to hold the highest leadership roles in the federal judiciary. Through her leadership, civic outreach, and unwavering service, Chief Judge Howard has strengthened public trust in the judiciary and expanded access to justice,” JWLA said.

It is not the first time Howard has been recognized for service to the legal profession and the community.

In 2014, the Jacksonville Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates named Howard “Jurist of the Year” for her commitment to working to return civics education to the classroom. In 2016, the Jacksonville Chapter of the Federal Bar Association presented her the Spirit of Giving Award for her dedication to educational outreach and for her public service.

In 2020, the Florida Bar awarded Howard the William M. Hoeveler Judicial Professionalism Award, an award presented to an active judge who best exemplifies strength of character, service and competence as a jurist, lawyer, and public servant.

In 2022, Howard was awarded the Distinguished Federal Judicial Service Award, an award presented by the Chief Justice of the Florida Supreme Court to recognize outstanding and sustained service to the public, especially as it relates to the support of pro bono legal services.