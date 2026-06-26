Parents' Journey Through Neurodiversity Explored in Kiran Vyas' New Memoir

New book offers a personal perspective on raising a neurodiverse child while encouraging greater understanding, compassion, and support for families.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and educator Kiran Vyas announces the release of his new memoir, Fighting for the Future , a heartfelt account of parenting a neurodiverse child while navigating the emotional, educational, and healthcare systems that shape family life. The book provides an honest look at the realities faced by parents of children with autism and ADHD while encouraging broader conversations about inclusion, empathy, and understanding.Drawing from personal experience, Fighting for the Future chronicles the daily challenges, small victories, and determination that define life for families raising neurodiverse children. Rather than focusing solely on diagnosis, the book highlights the resilience required to advocate for children whose needs are often misunderstood. Through personal stories, Vyas explores parental burnout, emotional wellbeing, sensory challenges, education, and community support.Written for parents, caregivers, educators, healthcare professionals, and anyone seeking a better understanding of neurodiversity, the book aims to bridge the gap between lived experience and public awareness."My hope is that this book helps people see beyond behaviours and understand the experiences of the families living them every day. If it encourages even one person to approach a child or parent with greater empathy and understanding, then sharing our story has been worthwhile."As conversations surrounding neurodiversity continue to grow worldwide, Fighting for the Future contributes an authentic voice by sharing the perspective of a parent navigating complex systems while advocating for his child's future.The book is available through major online book retailers, including Amazon, in paperback and eBook formats.About the AuthorKiran Vyas is an educator, advocate, and author dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding of neurodiversity. Drawing upon his family's lived experiences, he writes to support parents, caregivers, and professionals while encouraging compassionate conversations around autism, ADHD, and inclusive education.

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