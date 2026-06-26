Fairfield Holistic Nutrition Specialist Publishes Debut Book and Hosts Launch Event in Montclair

Jackie Klein

NJ wellness expert Jackie Klein celebrates the release of Holistic Healing from the Inside Out with a community book launch event at Loopwell in Montclair.

After years of working one-on-one with clients, I wanted to create a resource that could help more people better understand their bodies and take control of their health” — Jackie Klein

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFairfield Holistic Nutrition Specialist Publishes Debut Book and Hosts Launch Event in MontclairFAIRFIELD, NJ — June 2026 — Jackie Klein, a Holistic Nutrition Specialist, board-certified Holistic Health Practitioner, and founder of Jackie Klein Nutrition, has published her first book, Holistic Healing from the Inside Out: How to Eliminate Bloating, Increase Energy, and Feel Like Yourself Again—Even When Your Doctor Says Everything Is “Normal.”Drawing from more than 15 years of experience helping clients improve their health through nutrition and lifestyle changes, Klein wrote the book to provide readers with a practical, step-by-step guide to understanding common symptoms such as bloating, fatigue, digestive issues, and inflammation. The book focuses on empowering individuals to take a more proactive role in their health through realistic and sustainable wellness practices. “After years of working one-on-one with clients, I wanted to create a resource that could help more people better understand their bodies and take control of their health,” said Klein.To celebrate the launch, Klein will host an official Book Launch Celebration on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Loopwell in Montclair, NJ.The event will feature an Author Conversation & Q&A, book signing, healthy refreshments, wellness-focused vendors, and community networking.Klein is the founder of Jackie Klein Nutrition, a private practice based in Fairfield, New Jersey. She studied nutrition at Rutgers University, obtained her nutrition certification through the Global College of Natural Medicine, and is board-certified by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners. She has served as the resident holistic nutrition consultant for the NFL Alumni Optimal Wellness Challenges, contributed as a nutrition expert on WOR 710 Radio, and spoken at numerous corporate and public wellness events.Event Information Book Launch Celebration for Holistic Healing from the Inside OutDate: Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PMLocation: Loopwell 80 Maple Avenue Montclair, NJ 07042For event information, media inquiries, interview requests, or speaking opportunities:Jackie KleinJackie Klein Nutrition973-289-7778info@jackieklein.comJackieKleinNutrition.com

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