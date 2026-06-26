Summer safety: watch out for the heat stroke

Heat stroke happens when your body overheats and loses the ability to regulate it's temperature. This is a serious medical condition that can be life-threatening if not treated quickly.
As the temperature rises during the summer, the risk of heat related illnesses like heat stroke increases.
Signs and symptoms of heat stroke:
- Is the person's body temperature elevated?
- Are they confused, disoriented, or unresponsive?
- Are they experiencing seizures, convulsions, nausea, or vomiting?
Call 911 right away. While waiting for help:
- Move the person to a cooler location
- Remove excess clothing
- Cool the person with cool water or ice packs
- Give cool water to drink if conscious
To prevent heat stroke:
- Remove excess clothing
- Cool the person with cool water or ice packs
- Give cool water to drink if conscious
- Stay in air-conditioned spaces, if possible
- Check on people who may be more vulnerable, like the elderly and young children
Resources: Mayoclinic.org; cdc.gov