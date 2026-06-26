Summer safety: watch out for the heat stroke

Heat stroke happens when your body overheats and loses the ability to regulate it's temperature. This is a serious medical condition that can be life-threatening if not treated quickly.

As the temperature rises during the summer, the risk of heat related illnesses like heat stroke increases.

Signs and symptoms of heat stroke:

Is the person's body temperature elevated?

Are they confused, disoriented, or unresponsive?

Are they experiencing seizures, convulsions, nausea, or vomiting?

Call 911 right away. While waiting for help:

Move the person to a cooler location

Remove excess clothing

Cool the person with cool water or ice packs

Give cool water to drink if conscious

To prevent heat stroke:

Remove excess clothing

Cool the person with cool water or ice packs

Give cool water to drink if conscious

Stay in air-conditioned spaces, if possible

Check on people who may be more vulnerable, like the elderly and young children

Resources: Mayoclinic.org; cdc.gov