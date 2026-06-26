Get grounded by connecting with nature - Better You Wellness Newsletter

Grounding, also called earthing, is an effortless way to improve your health and well­being. It means making direct contact with the Earth's surface.

When we touch the ground, something amazing happens. Because the Earth is electronically active, there are electrons floating on the surface. Our bodies absorb electricity and get negatively charged electrons from the Earth. These electrons help get rid of free radicals, which can make us sick. Free radicals are like tiny troublemakers that can damage the cells in our body and cause inflammation. Grounding absorbs negative electrons and neutralizes these positive charges, keeping us in balance.

Grounding can help in the following ways:

Reduces inflammation. By getting rid of free radicals, grounding can help reduce chronic inflammation, which may lead to chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Improves sleep. Grounding can help regulate our body's internal clock and improve sleep quality.

Lowers stress and anxiety. Grounding can calm our nervous system, which may lessen the amount of stress and anxiety you feel.

Being in nature can also help our mental health. Studies show that spending time outside may reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety and even help with post­traumatic stress disorder.

Ways to practice grounding:

Walk barefoot or sit on the ground in a park or garden.

Try gardening or spending time in nature.

Take off your shoes and walk on the beach or a forest trail.

Practice meditation or mindfulness outside in the grass or sand.

The path to better health is literally beneath your feet. Grounding requires nothing but your willingness to step outside. Just be careful when walking around barefoot.

Resources: WebMD.com; nih.gov