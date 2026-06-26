Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation Welcomes Gardner as Director of Social Work

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y., June 26, 2026 — The Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (CNR) has named Michelle Gardner as director of social work.

With 27 years in the field, Gardner brings a wealth of professional social work experience to the position. She most recently served as the CNR’s social work assistant for the last decade. Prior to that, she worked with the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, providing essential services to individuals with special needs.

“Working in that role taught me so much about resilience and determination,” said Gardner. “My passion for helping others and being a support person flourished. I worked with people of all ages, some with dementia. That role provided me with the knowledge and experience to succeed in this new position.”

As director of social work, Gardner maintains a 48-resident caseload and continues to serve as the dedicated social worker for the CNR’s Memory Care floor where she’s worked for nearly six years. She also supports the broader social work team, collaborates closely with department heads and administration, manages day-to-day resident care with nursing staff, and will lead quarterly family forums.

CNR Director of Long-Term Care Samontra Spencer said Gardner’s dedication to resident wellbeing and extensive experience made her a perfect fit for the director of social work role.

“Michelle has the education, confidence, and experience to lead our social work team and provide the stability needed to support our residents,” said Spencer. “She is knowledgeable and eager to do well and make a difference in our community. We celebrate her and look forward to continued collaboration.”

Gardner said beyond care for patients and advocacy for their families, her primary focus will be on creating a trusting, safe and transparent work environment for the social work department.

“It’s important to me to listen to the social work team, discuss their ideas and concerns, and to support them wherever I can,” she explained. “Communication is key in a field like this. I am also brainstorming and communicating with the director of long-term care, nursing administration, and other department heads to help ensure this facility continues to be the amazing place it is.”

A Livonia native, Gardner said she’s proud to be an employee of Livingston County where she can use her skillset to help friends, neighbors and the community at large. Outside of the office, she likes to read, watch her favorite television shows, and relax with a cup of coffee on quiet Sunday mornings. She also enjoys spending time with family, including her son Justin and grandchildren Michael and Nora.

About the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation:

Located in Mount Morris, the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation provides 24-hour skilled nursing services ranging from short-term, post-acute rehabilitative care to traditional long-term care. The facility offers person-centered care that addresses individual needs in a home-like environment. Recognizing the potential in every individual, the CNR focuses on turning potential into ability, discomfort into comfort. It strives to promote a welcoming atmosphere with activities that involve friends, family, volunteers and even pets.

As one of the most comprehensive facilities in the region, the CNR offers a wide array of state-of-the-art healthcare options and treatment methods. On-site services include audiology, consulting podiatry, dentistry and speech therapy. The facility also provides specialized care such as ophthalmology, bariatric care, occupational therapy, physical therapy, pharmacological services, hair care and more.

Learn more about various programs, outpatient services, career and volunteer opportunities, support services and more by visiting the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation’s website. To speak with a staff member about admission, please call 585-243-7200.

About Livingston County:

Founded in 1821, Livingston County, N.Y., is home to more than 61,000 residents in 17 towns located across 631 square miles of the Finger Lakes region.