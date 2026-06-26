Independence and the Rule of Law

Michael Fox Orr

On July 4, 2026, our nation marks a historic milestone, the United States Semiquincentennial. For 250 years, this country has endured and evolved, guided by principles such as limited government, separation of powers, and individual liberty. At the foundation of each of these ideals lies a single, indispensable concept — the rule of law.

The rule of law is more than an abstract idea. It is the framework that holds all of us accountable to laws that are publicly issued, evenly enforced, and independently adjudicated. The rule of law is sustained by an independent and impartial judiciary capable of rendering decisions free from influence or bias. Without these elements, the promise of justice becomes uncertain, and public confidence wanes.

History reminds us the rule of law has always required vigilance. From the earliest days of our republic, the founders of our legal system recognized that justice depends not only on written laws, but on the institutions and professionals entrusted to uphold them. The Judiciary Act of 1789 and Article III of the U.S. Constitution established a federal judiciary designed to function independently within a system of checks and balances. Early bar associations, such as the Philadelphia Bar, were formed not only to share resources, but to promote professional excellence and reinforce a collective commitment to justice.

Florida’s own legal history reflects these same values. The Florida Constitution of 1838 established a judiciary grounded in access and fairness, guaranteeing the right to trial by jury, and creating a structure intended to provide equal justice across a growing state. Though the system has evolved over time, its purpose remains constant. That is to ensure every person stands equal before the law.

The creation of The Florida Bar in 1949 marked another defining moment. In establishing a unified Bar, the Florida Supreme Court emphasized that the legal profession carries a responsibility unlike any other. Lawyers are not merely advocates for their clients; they are officers of the court and stewards of the justice system. The Supreme Court recognized that the “bench and bar have a responsibility to support the honor and dignity of the profession and to improve both the law and the administration of justice.” It further underscored that a lawyer’s duty to the public rises above all else — a principle that continues to define our work today.

The modernization of Florida’s judicial system in 1972 reinforced that responsibility in creating a four-tier court structure designed to promote consistency, efficiency, and fairness. These reforms ensured litigants would receive equal treatment under the law, regardless of geography or circumstance.

Today, more than 115,000 members of The Florida Bar carry forward this legacy. Each of us has taken the same oath, beginning with a promise to support and defend the U.S. and Florida constitutions. That oath is not ceremonial. It is a daily obligation that shapes how we practice, serve, and uphold the integrity of our justice system.

As I begin my service as Florida Bar president, I am mindful of both the honor and the responsibility entrusted to our profession. At a time when institutions are often tested, our role as lawyers is as critical as ever. We must remain steadfast in our commitment to the rule of law and to the principles that preserve it.

The Florida Bar can strengthen our country and our state for the next 250 years by fortifying the rule of law. This will be accomplished by improving the administration of and access to justice, maintaining an independent judiciary, and promoting civility and integrity in the judicial process.

Over the past 250 years our predecessors have strengthened this nation by protecting the rule of law. That responsibility now belongs to us as members of The Florida Bar, we have both the privilege and the duty to carry that tradition forward. By honoring our oath and recommitting ourselves to these foundational principles, we can ensure that our system of justice remains strong today and for generations to come.

May God bless you in your pursuit of justice for all.