Supercar Island Returns to the Isle of Man as Petrolheadonism Celebrates the World's Greatest Driving Roads

Around 28 supercars line up against the spectacular scenery of the Isle of Man during the second edition of Supercar Island. A participant celebrates another unforgettable Supercar Island against the stunning backdrop of the Isle of Man. The official Isle of Man Post Office Supercar Island stamp collection celebrates the partnership between Petrolheadonism and the Isle of Man.

Second edition of Supercar Island welcomes enthusiasts from across the UK, unveils Isle of Man commemorative stamps & supports Rebecca House Children's Hospice

UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, June 26, 2026 — The unmistakable sound of V12s, flat-sixes and twin-turbo supercars has once again echoed around one of the world's most iconic driving destinations as Petrolheadonism 's Supercar Island returns for its second edition.Running from 24–29 June, the exclusive automotive adventure has welcomed approximately 28 spectacular supercars and their owners to experience the legendary roads, breathtaking scenery and unrivalled motorsport heritage of the Isle of Man.Far more than a supercar tour, Supercar Island celebrates everything enthusiasts love about driving. From the famous Mountain Road to the coastal routes and villages still buzzing from the recent TT races, participants are enjoying a carefully curated programme of unforgettable drives, exclusive hospitality and community events under glorious Manx sunshine.The week began with a memorable surprise as participants were welcomed to Government House, where Petrolheadonism Founder Ciro Ciampi was presented with an official Isle of Man Post Office Supercar Island commemorative stamp collection.The limited-edition stamps celebrate the partnership between the Isle of Man and Petrolheadonism, combining spectacular photography of members' cars with the Island's world-famous scenery, creating a lasting tribute to one of Europe's most unique automotive events."We have received another phenomenal Isle of Man welcome, with locals waving as we cruised the local roads, still adorned with recent TT memories. The atmosphere is phenomenal, and the presentation of the Supercar Island stamp collection has been the cherry on the cake."— Ciro Ciampi, Founder, PetrolheadonismOne of the defining features of Supercar Island is its connection with the local community.Rather than remaining behind closed doors, owners are opening the doors to their extraordinary machines through a series of free public displays, allowing residents and visitors alike to meet the drivers, photograph the cars and experience some of the world's finest performance vehicles up close.Public appearances include:• Supercar Selection — Manx Museum Car Park• Cars & Coffee — Douglas Promenade• Supercar Sunday — TT GrandstandAttendance is free, with voluntary donations supporting Rebecca House Children's Hospice , part of Hospice Isle of Man.For driving enthusiasts around the world, few destinations hold the same mythical status as the Isle of Man. With unrestricted sections of road, dramatic landscapes and more than a century of motorsport history, the Island offers an experience unlike anywhere else on Earth.Whether behind the wheel of a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, McLaren or Aston Martin, every participant shares the same objective: to celebrate driving on roads that were seemingly built by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts.As Supercar Island continues to grow, so too does its international reputation, attracting passionate owners who recognise that some automotive experiences simply cannot be recreated anywhere else.ABOUT PETROLHEADONISMPetrolheadonism is one of the UK's leading automotive lifestyle communities, organising premium rallies, driving tours and exclusive events for owners of supercars, classics, hypercars and collector vehicles. Its events combine unforgettable roads, luxury hospitality and a welcoming community of enthusiasts who share a passion for exceptional automobiles.MEDIA CONTACTCiro CiampiFounderPetrolheadonismEmail: theoffice@petrolheadonism.com

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