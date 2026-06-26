Chairman Comer Issues Two Subpoenas to Leon Black

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued two subpoenas to Leon Black during his voluntary transcribed interview. The first subpoena compels Mr. Black to appear for a deposition on July 16, 2026, and the second subpoena requires him to produce nondisclosure agreements to the Committee.

“During today’s voluntary transcribed interview, Mr. Black stated he wouldn’t answer questions about NDAs. Answers about the terms and substance of these NDAs are critical to our investigation. For this reason, today I issued subpoenas to Mr. Black for NDAs and to appear for a deposition in the near future.

“We owe it to the American people to provide transparency and ensure accountability for survivors,” said Chairman Comer.