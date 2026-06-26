TORQ Track Club Debuts with 3 All-Americans at Nike Outdoor Nationals

TORQ Track Club's three All-Americans: Jaelen Hunter, Robert "RJ" Gardner Jr. and Camren Hughes at the 2026 Nike Outdoor Nationals.

A SoFi Stadium conversation became one of the nation's most electric sprint squads, delivering a breakout at Hayward Field, June 18–22, 2026

CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TORQ Track Club, a first-year Southern California sprint club, had three athletes earn All-American honors at the 2026 Nike Outdoor Nationals, the national high school track and field championships held June 18–22 at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene and hosted by the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation.Jaelen Hunter finished fifth in the U20 400 meters and placed second in the Championship-division 400 meters to earn All-American status. Robert Gardner Jr. placed fourth in the Championship-division 200 meters, also earning All-American honors, and added a ninth-place finish in the 100 meters. Camren Hughes earned All-American honors with a fifth-place finish in the Championship-division 200 meters.The club's roster also includes Servite junior Benjamin "Boobie" Harris, who holds the second-fastest 200-meter time in Orange County history; sprinters Jorden and Jace Wells; and Myles Miller and Blake Johnson. Several are members of the Servite 4x100-meter relay that ran a California state record of 39.70 seconds at the Arcadia Invitational this spring.TORQ Track Club was formed in 2026 after a conversation between coach Hasani Barrett and TORQ Sports founder Jake Baer at a high school football game at SoFi Stadium. Barrett, a former college sprinter, partnered with Brandon Thomas, head track and field coach at Servite High School, to recruit athletes from across the Southern California prep scene. TORQ Sports provided resources and planning support to launch the club."We have the same vision, putting the athletes first," said Hasani Barrett. "This club will always be about the athletes and the work they put in. Jake, Brandon, and I just provided them a place to come together, and it turned into a family.""The talent in this region is strong, and these young men have earned this," said Brandon Thomas. "This is only the beginning of what this group can do together.""I'm proud of this team. It takes everybody, the coaches, the athletes, and the families behind them," said Jake Baer, founder of TORQ Sports. "My part was simple: give good people the opportunity to chase a shared goal. They did the rest."Nike Outdoor Nationals brings together high school track and field athletes from across the country each summer. The 2026 championships were held June 18–22 at Hayward Field, which has hosted national and international competitions, including the 2022 World Athletics Championships.About TORQ SportsTORQ Sports is a sports technology company that operates a platform connecting athletes, coaches, recruiters, and programs. The company founded and supports TORQ Track Club.For more information, visit www.torqsports.com

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