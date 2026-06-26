Zarrius Hildabrand Convicted of Murder in the Second Degree and Tampering with Evidence for Murder of Wife

June 26, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ An Anchorage jury has convicted 23-year-old Zarrius Hildabrand of Murder in the Second Degree, and two counts of Tampering with Evidence after a two-week trial.

The event occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2023 after Hildabrand went out with his wife, Saria Hildabrand, and friends on his 21stÂ birthday.Â They visited several establishments in Anchorage, and the couple returned home.Â Saria Hildabrand found messages on the defendantâ€™s phone that indicated he had been cheating on her.Â The evidence showed that he then shot her once in the head with a 9mm handgun.Â After her murder, Hildabrand cleaned up the scene at their apartment and purchased a 96-gallon rolling trash can that he used to transport Sariaâ€™s body to a nearby park, where he dumped her into a storm drain.Â He reported her missing and helped her family search for her.Â Her body was recovered on Aug. 10, 2023.

The jury acquitted Hildabrand of Murder in First Degree.Â For the charges of Murder in the Second Degree, he faces a sentencing range of 15-99 years.Â Sentencing is set for Oct. 23 at 10am at the Nesbett Courthouse.Â

The case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department Homicide Unit, with assistance from the US Army Criminal Investigation Division.Â The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Brittany Dunlop and Assistant District Attorney Kaila Hurley, with the assistance of Paralegal Tanna Severson.Â

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we no longer post links to referenced records. Records filed in a federal court are readily available at Docket Search or PACER, and records filed in a State of Alaska court are readily available from the Alaska Court System (Trial Courts - Alaska Court System and Search for an Appellate Case). Contact Sam Curtis to request a referenced record that is not readily available from a court or on the internet, or contact law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov to submit a formal Alaska Public Records Act request.