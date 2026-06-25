Winning $3.8 Million Megabucks Jackpot Ticket Sold in Saukville

MADISON, Wis. -- A winning $3.8 million Megabucks ticket was purchased at the Saukville Kwik Trip on 750 E. Green Bay Ave. for the Wednesday, June 24, 2026, drawing. It is the largest winning Lottery ticket sold in Wisconsin in 2026 so far. The winning numbers were 1-8-12-24-26-27.

This is not the first time the Saukville Kwik Trip is involved in the sale of a big winning Lottery ticket. Since 2017, the Lottery retailer has sold winning scratch tickets of $100,000 and $10,000 (2X) as well as a winning $50,000 Lotto ticket.

The Kwik Trip win is the second Megabucks jackpot won in 2026. The first time came on January 28 when a player purchased a winning $1.5 million ticket from a Millgate General Store in Burlington.

Megabucks is only offered in Wisconsin and is one of the longest-running Lotto games in the Badger State. The game features two plays for $1. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day's drawing.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908.