UDOT opens new Davis County interchange ahead of holiday weekend

Shepard Lane Improved project reaches 75% completion

SALT LAKE CITY (June 26, 2026) — The Utah Department of Transportation will fully open travel on a new interchange over Interstate 15 in Davis County next week.

The new interchange, which was partially opened to one lane of east-west traffic in November, will fully open on Monday, June 29, at 9 a.m. This will include opening the on and off-ramps to I-15, turning on two new signalized intersections and opening additional travel lanes in each direction.

The new interchange features four lanes in each direction, a 10-foot multi-use path on the north side, six-foot sidewalks on the south side and four-foot bike lanes.

“Opening this interchange is an important step toward a more connected Farmington,” UDOT Region One Director Nathan Peterson said. “This project also supports safer walking, biking and transit access in an area where many people are traveling between neighborhoods, businesses and the FrontRunner.”

This work is part of the Shepard Lane Improved project, which is enhancing mobility in Farmington by building the new interchange at North Station Lane, as well as making pedestrian improvements at the Park Lane interchange, including multiple pedestrian bridges and an underpass. The project is estimated to conclude by the end of the year.

Upcoming closures for the project include:

Southbound I-15: Beginning Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. through Saturday, June 27 at 7 a.m., southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between North Station Lane and Park Lane in Farmington for striping work.

Beginning Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. through Saturday, June 27 at 7 a.m., southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between North Station Lane and Park Lane in Farmington for striping work. Park Lane interchange: Beginning Tuesday, July 7 at 5 a.m., Park Lane between I-15 and US-89 will be closed through Tuesday, July 21. Crews will build the pedestrian underpass to provide pedestrians and cyclists with more options, as well as connect the Farmington FrontRunner station with Lagoon Amusement Park.

UDOT reminds drivers that construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest updates, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. You can also follow UDOT on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for real-time updates.