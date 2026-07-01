Erica Odom Wins 'Woman Entrepreneur of the Year' at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erica M. Odom , widely known as Coach Erica, a dynamic leader, real estate investor, entrepreneur, success coach, author, radio personality, licensed social worker, and speaker, has been awarded the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Influencer Magazine Awards E2 ( IMA ) on 1 July 2026, recognising her unwavering dedication to empowering others while building a thriving, impact-focused business.As the founder and owner of Odom Investments & Property Management in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Erica brings over 20 years of experience in real estate and seven years of entrepreneurial leadership. Her expertise spans fix-and-flip projects, buy-and-hold investments, and project management, allowing her to build a strong and sustainable business rooted in strategy and execution. Through her work, she has not only created financial success but also contributed to community revitalisation and long-term wealth-building opportunities.Reflecting on the recognition, Erica shared, "Entrepreneurs don't always pause to celebrate—we're too busy building. This award is a reminder that dedication, consistency, and hard work never go unnoticed. Keep going. Your journey matters."Erica's journey is marked by perseverance and growth. Early in her real estate career, she experienced a significant setback with her first investment property, an experience that could have halted her progress. Instead, she used it as a defining moment to learn, adapt, and refine her approach. This resilience became the foundation of her success, shaping her into a leader who teaches others how to navigate challenges and turn obstacles into opportunities. Beyond her business achievements, Erica is deeply committed to education and mentorship. She is the creator of the Scale Up Journey Internship Program, a hands-on initiative designed to teach real estate fundamentals while providing aspiring professionals with practical, real-world experience. Through this program, she is actively building the next generation of investors and entrepreneurs, equipping them with the tools and confidence needed to succeed. Her influence extends into media and publishing, where she continues to inspire through storytelling and conversation.Erica is the author of Journey to Success (2022) and Journey to Success: The "Unforgotten" Teen (All the Things You Don't Get Taught) (2023), offering guidance on personal growth, resilience, and financial literacy. As the host of On The Journey With Coach Erica on 101.7 FM The Truth Radio, she creates a platform for meaningful dialogue, motivation, and community engagement.With an associate degree in criminal justice and both a bachelor's and master's degree in social work, Erica uniquely blends academic knowledge with lived experience. Her background as a licensed social worker informs her holistic approach to business and mentorship, ensuring that her work not only drives financial success but also supports personal and community well-being.Speaking on what the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award represents, Erica added, "To me, entrepreneurship is more than owning a business—it's making a commitment to your vision and the passion God has placed within you. It's understanding the process, embracing the sacrifices, showing up with purpose every single day, and trusting that every challenge is preparing you for what's ahead. The path you create won't always be easy, but every step adds to your journey, builds your character, and leads you closer to the success you were created to achieve."Passionate about giving back, Erica leads financial bootcamps for children and young adults, focusing on financial literacy and generational wealth. Her commitment to community transformation reflects her belief that true success is measured not only by personal achievements but by the impact one has on others. Her recent selection to appear on Women In Power on the Inside Success TV Network further highlights her growing influence and recognition as a leader in her field.With her determination, authenticity, and dedication to empowering others, Erica Odom stands as a powerful example of modern entrepreneurship. Her win at IMA 2026 celebrates not only her professional accomplishments but her mission to inspire, educate, and uplift individuals to create their own path to lasting success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.