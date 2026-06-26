The Power of the Pitch® Returns to Toronto Connecting Women Founders With Investors, Media and Canada’s Business Leaders

The Power Of The Pitch® founder, judges, winner and finalists, celebrating women entrepreneurs and business excellence. Dragon’s Den investor Michele Romanow sharing insights with women entrepreneurs at The Power Of The Pitch®. The four finalists of The Power Of The Pitch® celebrating an unforgettable day of entrepreneurship, leadership and connection.

National Platform Creates Direct Access to Capital, Strategic Relationships and Business Growth on October 26, 2026

The future of women’s entrepreneurship is being built by founders who are bold enough to step into the right rooms, make the right connections, and seize the opportunities that accelerate growth.” — Adrianne Fekete, Founder | I Am Unbreakable® Global Media

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Power of the Pitch® is a national platform where women founders present their businesses, build strategic relationships, gain media visibility, and connect directly with investors, financial institutions, corporate leaders, and industry experts committed to advancing innovation.Great businesses are built through bold ideas, strategic relationships, and access to opportunity. On October 26th, 2026, The Power of the Pitchbrings all three together on one stage, creating an environment where meaningful conversations become partnerships, introductions become opportunities, and visibility becomes business growth.As women continue to launch businesses at record rates, access to capital, strategic networks, and national visibility remains one of the greatest accelerators of long-term success. The Power of the Pitchwas created to help close that gap by bringing founders, investors, financial institutions, media, and business leaders together in one room where meaningful relationships begin.The 2026 judging panel brings together senior leaders from venture capital, angel investing, financial institutions, corporate Canada, media, and entrepreneurship, creating one of Canada’s most connected stages for women founders. In partnership with The Scotiabank Women Initiative, strategic partners include Guardian Capital Advisors, Women Funding Women, Women Get On Board, RBC, BMO For Women, WeConnect International, WBE Canada, StrikeUp Canada, and other influential organizations committed to advancing women’s entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic growth. Additional judges and strategic partners will be announced in the coming months.Selected founders will present their businesses before an accomplished panel of investors, venture capitalists, angel investors, banking leaders, corporate executives, media, and industry experts while building relationships that extend well beyond the event. Participants will also gain national visibility through I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media’s growing ecosystem, including the I Am UnbreakableMagazine, the I Am Unbreakable® Podcast , The Power of I AmSummit, The Power of the Pitch, I AM U X, I AM U XNextGen, strategic partnerships, and the Front-Row Sister® community.“The future of women’s entrepreneurship is being built by founders who are bold enough to step into the right rooms, make the right connections, and seize the opportunities that accelerate growth,” said Adrianne Fekete, Founder & CEO of I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media.“Visibility opens doors. Relationships create momentum. Opportunity changes everything when the right founders meet the right investors, partners, and decision-makers. That’s exactly what we’ve built with The Power of the Pitch. Every conversation has the potential to become a partnership. Every introduction has the potential to change the trajectory of a business.”The Power of the Pitchcontinues to attract respected leaders from venture capital, banking, technology, corporate Canada, media, and the entrepreneurial ecosystem, creating an environment where founders gain more than exposure. They gain access to the people, relationships, and opportunities that can accelerate the growth of their businesses.Founder applications are now open for women entrepreneurs ready to showcase innovative companies with growth potential before one of Canada’s most influential panels of investors and business leaders. Applications will be reviewed through a highly selective process designed to identify founders who are ready to scale, attract investment, and build meaningful strategic relationships.Investors, corporate leaders, ecosystem partners, entrepreneurs, and supporters are invited to attend and experience one of Canada’s premier gatherings dedicated to advancing women-led innovation and entrepreneurship.The next great investment, partnership, or breakthrough conversation could begin with one pitch. The Power of the PitchToronto 2026 is where those conversations start.About I Am UnbreakableGlobal MediaI Am UnbreakableGlobal Media is a global media and leadership platform with a mission to empower one billion women through Visibility, Opportunity, Connection, Collaboration, and Community. Through the I Am UnbreakableMagazine, the I Am UnbreakablePodcast, The Power of I AmSummit, The Power of the Pitch, I AM U X, I AM U XNextGen, strategic partnerships, and The Front-Row Sistercommunity, the organization connects women with relationships, resources, and opportunities that accelerate business growth, leadership impact, and lasting influence.Media ContactJessica ProcterPR & Corporate CommunicationsI Am UnbreakableGlobal MediaEmail: info@iamunbreakable.comWebsite: https://iamunbreakable.com Event Tickets or Founder Applications: https://iamunbreakable.com/events/the-power-of-the-pitch-october-2026/

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