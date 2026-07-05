Photographer Maria Marriott Partners with AlpenGlow 2026 and Clean Up The Lake

Puuku, by photographer Maria Marriott. A wild stallion from the Virginia Range of Nevada. Desert Grays by photographer Maria Marriott Photographer Maria Marriott in gallery with her artwork, "Tango"

Local photographer joins Tahoe artists and Tahoe Beach Club to raise vital funds for Clean Up The Lake’s conservation mission.

When creativity is paired with a cause as important as protecting Lake Tahoe, it becomes one of the most impactful forms of advocacy.” — Maria Marriott, Photographer

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tahoe Beach Club announced today that award-winning nature photographer Maria Marriott will join AlpenGlow 2026, the annual summer fundraising initiative supporting Clean Up The Lake , a nonprofit dedicated to protecting Lake Tahoe’s clarity and natural beauty. The partnership brings together local art, environmental advocacy, and community engagement in one of the region’s most anticipated seasonal events.Founded to combat pollution in Lake Tahoe and other regional waterways, Clean Up The Lake is best known for its 72‑mile scuba cleanup of Lake Tahoe, during which divers removed thousands of pounds of litter from the lakebed. The organization continues its mission through year‑round monitoring, education, and environmental stewardship programs designed to preserve the lake for future generations.Hosted by the Tahoe Beach Club, AlpenGlow has become a cornerstone of summer in South Lake Tahoe. Over the years, the event has raised significant funds to support Clean Up The Lake’s ongoing conservation work. Each season, the Beach Club showcases the work of local Tahoe artists from June through August, donating a portion of art sales directly to the nonprofit.This year, Marriott’s American Wild Horses photographic series will be featured throughout the Tahoe Beach Club lobby. Attendees will have the opportunity to view several of her most sought‑after pieces, including Tango, Puuku, Desert Grays, and Seduction. Marriott has spent the last decade documenting wild horse herds across the Western United States, capturing intimate and powerful moments that highlight the beauty and vulnerability of these iconic animals.The centerpiece of AlpenGlow 2026 is the Casino Night fundraiser on August 8, 2026 where Members and members’ guests will enjoy games, entertainment, and a live auction benefiting Clean Up The Lake. Among the auction items is a unique experience donated by Marriott: a half‑day Jeep trip into the rugged mountains south of Carson City, NV, where participants will search for wild horses on the same public lands where Marriott created many of her award‑winning images.“Having lived in the Tahoe area for the past 2 years, supporting Clean Up The Lake is deeply meaningful to me,” said Maria Marriott. “Art has the power to move people, to spark emotion, and to inspire action. When creativity is paired with a cause as important as protecting Lake Tahoe, it becomes one of the most impactful forms of advocacy.”Nicole Likes of the Tahoe Beach Club expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. “Partnering with Maria brings an extraordinary artistic dimension to AlpenGlow. Her work resonates with our community’s love for the natural world, and we’re honored to showcase her photography as part of this year’s effort to support Clean Up The Lake.”AlpenGlow 2026 invites residents, visitors, and art lovers to celebrate Tahoe’s creative spirit while contributing to the preservation of one of the world’s most treasured alpine lakes.For more information on AlpenGlow 2026 or the Tahoe Beach Club, contact Nicole Likes at nicolel@tahoebeachclub.com.For more information on Maria Marriott’s photography, visit her website ( www.mariamarriott.com ) or email her at gallery@mariamarriott.com.

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