The Piedmont Triad Vintage Market Days® announces “Where the Heart Is” Fall theme

The Vintage Market Days®, event delivers a vintage experience and is regarded as one of Country Living's ‘7 Flea Markets and Barn Sales Not To Miss’. Piedmont Triad,Vintage Market Days® is thrilled to share insights into the “Where the Heart Is” Fall theme. Amanda Benedict, Piedmont Triad Vintage Market Days® owner is thrilled to be bringing her event's third edition at the Suites at Market Square in High Point. The Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® seeks vendors who specialize in antique, re-purposed, and handmade items, as well as vintage inspired clothing, jewelry and home decor. The Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® is currently accepting applications to showcase at the Suites at Market Square for Spring 2027.

Vintage Market Days® Fall event will take place on Friday, Sept 11- Sunday, Sept 13, 2026 at the Suites at Market Square in downtown High Point, NC.

Where the Heart Is theme is an opportunity to show love to the city that means so much to us and is inspired by the charm, memories, and meaningful treasures that make our home so special.” — Amanda Benedict, the Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® owner

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now in its third showing at the Suites of Market Square, in downtown High Point, the Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Days® will be held on Friday, Sept 11- Sunday, Sept 13, 2026. The fall show comes on the heels of the best attended spring show in recent history, which grew not only in number of vendors, but in pre-sale tickets and walk in attendees, as well as community support and participation.The Vintage Market Days“Where the Heart Is” fall theme was inspired by more than just honoring our personal feeling of home,” Amanda Benedict, the Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Daysowner, and show producer commented, “It's a celebration a place that feels welcoming, meaningful, and full of connection - plus its own Vintage Market Days twist, with 90 incredible vendors! This year's theme also honors our market's new home in High Point, North Carolina, a city rooted in creativity, community, and Southern charm.”Amanda describes the event’s theme and event's artwork which features a map of the city of High Point. N.C., surrounded by local landmarks, icons, and places that help tell the story of the home furnishings capital of the world. “When we started brainstorming themes for the fall show, I wanted to create something that celebrated not only our event but also the community that hosts us. The idea of "Where the Heart Is" naturally emerged as a tribute to High Point and the many things that make people proud to call it home.”From the World's Largest Chest of Drawers, the famous Market Square to the iconic Showplace building and John Coltrane statue – each element was intentionally chosen to represent a piece of High Point's identity. “We wanted attendees, vendors, and visitors to immediately recognize familiar places while also encouraging newcomers to learn more about the city. At its heart, this theme is about celebrating community, local pride, and the place we are fortunate enough to call home. Where the Heart Is" is especially meaningful to me because High Point is my home. It's where I grew up, and over the years I've come to appreciate the people, places, and traditions that make this city so special.” Amanda Benedict commented."WHERE THE HEART IS" SOCIAL MEDIA SERIES:As part of the event's promotion, Vintage Market Days® launched a social media series called "Where the Heart Is" leading up to the September event. To help serve as both a community spotlight and an invitation for visitors traveling to High Point for the event. The series features short video reels highlighting some of High Point's most recognizable landmarks, people, and destinations."Our goal, with our "Where the Heart Is" social media series, will introduce visitors to the stories behind these iconic locations while celebrating what makes High Point unique. We will features High Point's World's Largest Chest of Drawers, John Coltrane's legacy, Thomas Dambo's one of a kind - Little Sally, Truist Point Stadium and the High Point Rockers, High Point University, the Showplace building, and other local points of interest." Amanda said. "We hope the series helps attendees connect with the city in a deeper way and discover some of the things locals love most about our community."Vintage Market Dayshighlight videos will be released weekly on their social media channels: @facebook.com/vintagemarketdaysofpiedmonttriad and @instagram.com/vintagemarketdayspiedmonttriad. To serve as both a community spotlight and an invitation for visitors traveling to High Point for the event.Want a chance to be featured in Vintage Market Days"Where the Heart Is" social media campaign?! Send an email telling us a bit about your business in the Piedmont Triad: piedmont-triad@vintagemarketdays.com.VINTAGE MARKET DAYSVENDOR FAMILY:For guests who are unfamiliar with Vintage Market Days, each event is created as a unique opportunity for the whole family to meet with local artisans and vendors who display their talents, passions, and creativity. Renowned as one of Country Living's ‘7 Flea Markets and Barn Sales Not To Miss’, Vintage Market Daysevents are a fun way to experience a vintage inspired, upscale, indoor/outdoor market that brings the community together. Where consumers and design professionals alike, meet local vendors, makers and artisans, to source original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, seasonal plantings, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, and a whole lot more.Vintage Market Daysvendors are carefully selected to provide attendees with not only the highest quality of merchandise but a fun assortment of vintage and antique designs, crafted by makers and artisans who compliment one another for a one of a kind, Vintage Experience. “The support of Vintage Market Daysmeans more than simply supporting its vendors. Every bit of the support is helping to create growth opportunities for dozens of small businesses and their families, along with local musicians, event staff, venue workers, labor crews, off-duty police officers, and many other organizations across the Piedmont-Triad.” Amanda shares, “It truly takes a village, and this event is built by — and for — our local community.”Presenting a unique opportunity VMD’s fall show is excited to announce it has sold out booth space with 90 vendors, and will be bringing back some shopper favorites, alongside Americana enthusiasts, who will be showcasing a combination of vintage, antiques, local crafts, art, clothing, jewelry and so much more. The curated, one-of-a-kind nature of the show, with one-third of the booths offering vintage, collectible merchandise + home décor. In addition to an amazing variety of local and where artisanal vendors can display their talents, passions and creativity with a unique variety and mixed assortment which helps reinforce the rich culture from across the Piedmont Triad and throughout North Carolina. VMD has event signed up vendors traveling from 10 + states — including as far away as Florida, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, and Indiana, to showcase their collections.“To all of the craftspeople and artistic vendors, if you’re interested in joining us for the Spring 2027 show, please visit our website to apply. And If you haven’t already, create a free profile first — then log in and submit your application for our upcoming show. Amanda Benedict shared. “It’s simple and easy to create your FREE vendor profile . Vendors can also sign up to participate in one of over 60 Vintage Market Daysthat happen all across the country.“ Local artists are invited to present their original hand-made and vintage collections, while showcasing their talents, as The Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Daysseeks vendors who specialize in antique, re-purposed, and handmade items, as well as vintage inspired clothing, jewelry and home decor. Prepackaged food vendors, artisan chefs, bakery and pastry makers, and spring/fall/holiday, or garden decor are also welcome.VINTAGE MARKET DAYSCOMMUNITY SUPPORT:Serena Martin, the event's publicist and founder of 24/7 Creative Agency, commented, “The Piedmont-Triad Vintage Market Days would not be possible without the unwavering support from its vendors and sponsors, as well as the community support we have received. From our attendees, to High Point’s organizations such as Visit High Point, High Point x Design, Downtown High Point, High Point Discovered, and to each and every local business that helps us to promote this bi-annual event. You all have our immense gratitude.”Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Daysis proudly sponsored by Mad Dash Mixes, Cutco, Aesthetica Tech, Apples Gone Wild and 24/7 Creative Agency. New hospitality and lodging partner High Point’s boutique hotel the Springhill Suites, is only a short walk to the Suites of Market Square venues, and whose prime location ensures make it a top choice for industry professionals and visitors alike who are in town to attend Vintage Market Days. With its blend of modern amenities, stylishly modern rooms and facilities and proximity to key downtown attractions, such as Truist Point, Congdon Yards and Visit High Point, this chic hotel provides an ideal setting for a comfortable and memorable stay in High Point.JOIN US AT VINTAGE MARKET DAYSTickets for Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Daysare provided online by Humanitix, which are sold at entry at 200 W Commerce St High Point, NC 27260, via Cash and credit cards. Tickets once purchased, are good for re-entry into the event all weekend. Event Hours & Admissions start with an Early Buying Event: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Friday, Sept 11-through Sunday, Sept 13, 2026, with General Admission from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and on Sunday, March 1, 2026, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Guests can select from a 3-day pass for only $15, which includes Friday’s early access, and shopping on Saturday/Sunday or a 2-Day Saturday - Sunday Pass is only $10. Accompanied children under 12 are free.As a special bonus, when guests pre-purchase tickets, they will enjoy early access to Vintage Market Daysevents plus receive exclusive swag bags for the first 25 guests each day on Friday and Saturday, filled with goodies, coupons, and treats from our amazing vendors. Vintage shoppers are encouraged to sign up on Piedmont Triad, Vintage Market Daysemail list for exclusive access. And follow them on social media to stay in the loop for special deals and flash sale discounts.###

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