Opus Virtual Offices Marks America's 250th Anniversary With a Special July Offer

To celebrate America's 250th anniversary, Opus Virtual Offices is offering new clients $100 off their setup fee throughout July.

America's 250th anniversary is a reminder of what this country was built on. We want to honor that spirit by making it easier for entrepreneurs to take the next step.” — Yori Galel, CEO of Opus Virtual Offices

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opus Virtual Offices is celebrating America's 250th anniversary this July by making it easier than ever for entrepreneurs and small business owners to establish a professional presence. In the spirit of independence, Opus is offering a special limited-time discount for new clients who are ready to take the next step in building their business.Starting a business takes courage, and having the right infrastructure in place makes all the difference. Opus Virtual Offices gives entrepreneurs a prestigious business address, live receptionist services, and professional mail handling, all for just $99 per month.New clients can sign up and use code USA250 at checkout to save $100 on their setup fee. The offer runs through July 31, 2026."America's 250th anniversary is a reminder of what this country was built on, hard work, independence, and the belief that anyone can build something great," said Yori Galel, CEO of Opus Virtual Offices. "We want to honor that spirit by making it a little easier for entrepreneurs to take that next step with a professional presence they can be proud of."About Opus Virtual OfficesOpus Virtual Offices is changing how businesses and entrepreneurs establish a professional presence across the United States. With 650-plus locations nationwide, Opus provides flexible, all-inclusive virtual office solutions at a fraction of traditional office costs. No long-term contracts. No hidden fees.

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