FLEOA Meets with Department of Labor Leadership to Address Officer Wellness, OWCP Reform, and Mental Health Support

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Representatives of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) recently met with U.S. Department of Labor Assistant Secretary Julie Hocker and members of her team to discuss several issues affecting federal law enforcement officers and agents nationwide.Key areas of discussion included improving the Office of Workers' Compensation Programs (OWCP) experience for injured federal law enforcement personnel, expanding access to mental health resources and support services, and starting a real conversation about mental health-related disability retirement.Federal law enforcement officers routinely face grueling physical, emotional, and psychological challenges throughout their careers. Despite all of the things they are forced to see, do, and carry with them as part of their profession, officers are often forced to put on a happy face and cope with their trauma in any way possible so they can continue to serve their communities to the best of their abilities."Federal law enforcement officers are asked to confront danger, trauma, and extraordinary stress in service to the American people," said Dr. Jean Kanokogi. "Too often, when they need assistance themselves, the systems in place to help them are made so difficult to navigate that they find themselves feeling isolated and alienated as they attempt to navigate the most challenging periods of their careers.”FLEOA leaders emphasized the importance of ensuring that officers who suffer job-related injuries or experience the cumulative effects of years spent serving on the front lines have access to effective support systems that prioritize recovery, wellness, and long-term quality of life.The meeting also highlighted the growing importance of mental health resources within the federal law enforcement community. While officers are trained to persevere through adversity and place mission accomplishment above personal concerns, FLEOA believes those who dedicate their careers to protecting the public deserve comprehensive support when physical injuries, trauma, or occupational stress impact their well-being."I appreciate Assistant Secretary Hocker's willingness to engage on these important issues, and we look forward to continuing the conversation and advancing meaningful improvements for the federal law enforcement community," said Mathew Silverman, FLEOA National President.FLEOA Executive Director Michael Hughes addressed the meeting in a LinkedIn post in which he thanked Hocker, Kanokogi, and everyone who supported the effort.“[Officers] are trained to persevere through adversity, often placing mission and service above their own well-being. Yet when physical injuries, trauma, or cumulative stress take their toll, these dedicated professionals deserve systems that support recovery, dignity, and long-term wellness. Protecting those who protect our communities requires more than recognition - it requires action, partnership, and a commitment to ensuring that federal officers have access to the care, resources, and support they need throughout their careers and beyond.”FLEOA remains committed to advocating for policies and programs that support federal law enforcement officers throughout every stage of their careers and beyond, ensuring they receive the resources, care, and recognition they have earned through their service.###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.