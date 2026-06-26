Managing Moose Creek Reservoir: Making Fishing Better

Located near the town of Bovill, Moose Creek Reservoir is a popular family fishing water in the Clearwater Region. However, Moose Creek Reservoir has a history of invasive Pondweed overtaking the fishery, creating poor conditions for both fish and anglers. In November 2024, Fish and Game completed a sustained winter draw down of the reservoir to help control these weeds. During the drawdown, Largemouth bass and panfish were salvaged and moved to Johnson Pond in the Salmon Region to expand family fishing opportunities. Many fish remained in Moose Creek Reservoir during the drawdown, and staff planned follow-up surveys after water levels recovered to evaluate the effects of the aquatic vegetation control efforts on fish populations and overall fishery health.

Fisheries staff returned to Moose Creek Reservoir this spring to evaluate the fishery and found a lot of great news.

Weed Control

The drawdown successfully controlled much of the nuisance vegetation. This is the third successful pondweed treatment using the winter drawdown strategy. Previous drawdowns resulted in sufficient weed control for five years before another drawdown event was needed. Because of the success of this Pondweed treatment, Fish and Game will continue to use this strategy on a scheduled rotation, likely every 5-7 years, to stay on top of weed control.

WHAT ABOUT FISH?

During the spring following the drawdown anglers reported low catch rates of Bass, Bluegill and Crappie in the reservoir. Fisheries Managers anticipated some level of decline and increased trout stocking at Moose Creek Reservoir to offset any immediate lost opportunity. However, one year after the drawdown and the warmwater fishery is better than before. Not only are there more bass and bluegills, but they are bigger too. More bluegill means more prey for Largemouth bass, and we see the benefit of that in the increased size of bass captured compared to our 2019 survey (see graph below). Bluegill catch almost doubled since the 2019 survey with fish more frequently reaching larger sizes.