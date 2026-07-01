Rashidah Cartwright Wins 'Podcaster of the Year' at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rashidah Cartwright , Founder and CEO of Autism for Badass Moms, a globally recognised media, education, and advocacy platform, has been awarded the Podcaster of the Year Award at the Influencer Magazine Awards E2 ( IMA ) on 1 July 2026, celebrating her extraordinary ability to amplify voices, build community, and inspire meaningful change through storytelling.With more than 19 years of professional experience in the mental health and substance use disorder field, Rashidah brings a rare combination of clinical expertise and authentic lived experience to her work. In her senior leadership role at CPC Integrated Health, she oversees adult crisis behavioral health services and community-based crisis response, supporting individuals and families during some of their most vulnerable moments. This foundation of service and leadership deeply informs her podcasting approach, where empathy, insight, and practical guidance intersect.Reflecting on the recognition, Rashidah shared, "This award is deeply meaningful because it’s proof that authentic stories have the power to create change. It shines a light on the millions of autism mothers around the world whose resilience, leadership, and unwavering love often go unrecognized. Every episode has been built on the courage of mothers willing to share their most vulnerable moments so that someone else feels less alone. I started this platform to recognize these mothers not simply as caregivers, but as leaders, advocates, and changemakers. To have that work recognised on a global stage is profoundly humbling."At the heart of her impact is the Autism for Badass Moms Podcast, an internationally streamed platform dedicated to elevating the voices of autism mothers as advocates, leaders, and changemakers. With over 34,000 downloads and exceptional listener engagement, averaging 53 minutes per episode and a 40% conversion rate from listener to follower, the podcast has become a trusted and influential resource. Through candid conversations and powerful narratives, Rashidah addresses both the emotional realities and the systemic challenges of autism motherhood, offering validation, empowerment, and actionable support.Her work has earned widespread recognition across the podcasting and media landscape. Rashidah has received a Webby Award nomination and won a Signal Award for excellence in impactful storytelling, underscoring the quality and significance of her content. She also made history as the creator and host of the first International Global Autism Mom Awards, a groundbreaking initiative that celebrates the leadership, resilience, and advocacy of autism mothers worldwide.Speaking on what the Podcaster of the Year Award represents, Rashidah added, "To me, it recognizes the art and purpose of storytelling. I believe our greatest responsibility is not simply to speak, but to create a space for others to share their truth. I have navigated complex educational, healthcare, and social systems firsthand, and I know how isolating that journey can be. This recognition reinforces my commitment to building spaces where no mother has to feel alone."Beyond podcasting, Rashidah's influence extends into global advocacy and thought leadership. She has been featured in prominent publications including Women Who Podcast Magazine, Becoming Her Magazine, and Magnate View Magazine, where she was named one of the "Top 5 Pioneering Leaders Shaping the Future in 2025." Her contributions have been further recognised with the Canadian Global Award for Top 20 Community Hero in 2025, the HerStory Award from the Women's Federation for World Peace of New Jersey, the 2025 National Parents of the Year Award for Parental Empowerment presented by Universal Peace Federation USA, and formal recognition by Congressman Christopher Smith of New Jersey's 4th Congressional District.As a mother of four, including two children diagnosed with autism, Rashidah's work is deeply rooted in personal experience. Navigating complex educational, healthcare, and social systems firsthand, she identified a critical gap: the need for spaces that not only support children but also empower the women raising them. Through Autism for Badass Moms, she has redefined the narrative, ensuring that autism mothers are not only acknowledged but uplifted as leaders and advocates in their own right.With her powerful storytelling, unwavering advocacy, and global impact, Rashidah Cartwright stands as a transformative force in podcasting and beyond. Her win at IMA 2026 recognises not only her achievements but her ongoing mission to ensure that every autism mother feels seen, heard, supported, and celebrated.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.