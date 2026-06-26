Commissioners Proclaim 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence

Westminster, MD, Friday, June 26, 2026 – Yesterday in Open Session, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners presented a proclamation recognizing the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. On July 4, 2026, the United States of America will commemorate 250 years since the signing of the Declaration, our nation’s Semiquincentennial.

Sam Riley, President of the Board of Governors of the Union Mills Homestead Foundation, and Kyle Dalton, Executive Director of the Union Mills Homestead, attended the meeting to participate in the proclamation and provide an update on the Carroll 250 Committee. In June 2024, the Carroll County Commissioners established the Semiquincentennial Planning Advisory Committee, and today, the commissioners expressed their appreciation to its members for their ongoing dedication.

Throughout 2026, Carroll County has hosted, and continues to plan, a wide range of events and activities designed to engage residents, visitors, museums, historic sites, businesses, educational institutions, and community organizations in celebrating this milestone in our nation’s history.

The community is encouraged to celebrate Independence Day with family, friends, and neighbors at the annual Fourth of July Celebration at the Carroll County Farm Museum. Gates open at 4 p.m., featuring live entertainment, food vendors, children’s activities, artisan displays, and family fun. A brief ceremony commemorating the 250th anniversary will begin at 6 p.m. At sundown, approximately 9:30 p.m., guests will enjoy Carroll County’s largest fireworks display. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for an outstanding celebration of freedom, history, and hometown pride!

By sharing this proclamation, the Board of Carroll County Commissioners honors the 250th anniversary of America's independence, reaffirms its commitment to liberty and democracy, and pays tribute to the generations who have safeguarded these ideals. The Board also emphasizes the importance of ensuring that future generations continue to enjoy the freedoms enshrined in the Constitution.

For more information and a calendar of upcoming events, please visit the Carroll 250 site