Natalie Jean Wins 'Rising Star Award' at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natalie Jean , award-winning Americana and country-folk artist, has been awarded the Rising Star Award at the Influencer Magazine Awards E2 ( IMA ) on 1 July 2026, recognizing her rapid ascent, fearless storytelling, and growing influence across both the music industry and global conversations around social impact.A Billboard, iTunes, Apple Music, and Amazon charting artist, Natalie has earned critical acclaim for her ability to blend artistry with advocacy. A two-time Gold Medal winner at the Global Music Awards, including a Silver Medal for Best Americana Folk Album, her 2026 album Unbreakable Spirit stands as a defining body of work, delivering powerful, unapologetic anthems such as "Born to Lead" and "My Body." Through these releases, she addresses themes of women's empowerment, systemic inequality, and truth, using music as a platform to challenge, confront, and inspire. Her work does not seek comfort in convention; instead, it demands to be heard and felt.Reflecting on the recognition, Natalie shared, "This award is deeply meaningful because rising is not just about climbing charts or gaining followers. It is about having something real to say and the courage to say it. I have spent my career using music to give voice to stories that are too often overlooked, and to have that work recognised on a global stage is profoundly humbling."What further distinguishes Natalie is her ability to transcend cultural boundaries. Singing in English, French, Spanish, and Haitian Creole, she bridges diverse audiences while amplifying messages that resonate universally. Her artistry reflects both global awareness and deep emotional connection, positioning her as a voice that speaks across cultures while remaining grounded in authenticity and purpose. Influenced by legends such as Lena Horne, Celine Dion, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, and Ella Fitzgerald, she has released six albums, including Obsession, Natalie Jean, Lecons D'Amour, Unafraid, Haiti Mwen Renmenw, and Where Do We Go From Here?, along with several singles.As a Voting Member of the Recording Academy (GRAMMYs), the Country Music Association (CMA), the Academy of Country Music (ACM), and the Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL), Natalie has established herself as a respected figure within the industry, yet she continues to forge her own path as an independent artist. Rather than waiting for opportunities, she creates them, maintaining creative control while building a loyal and expanding audience base. Her journey reflects resilience, vision, and a commitment to shaping the industry on her own terms. She has performed at numerous venues across MD/DC, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and North Carolina, and has appeared on WPFW, a jazz station in Washington DC.Speaking on what the Rising Star Award represents, Natalie added, "To me, rising is about responsibility, the responsibility to use every stage, every song, and every word to lift others. I have been nominated over one hundred times for my music, and each recognition has reminded me that art is not just about personal expression. It is about connection, courage, and creating change."Beyond her music, Natalie's influence extends into advocacy, public speaking, and community engagement. She is the host of "Chatting with Nat," broadcast on the SIMRadio Network, and was the co-founder of Sisters In Music (SIM), an organisation that promotes and encourages educational opportunities, collaborative musical works, and performances among women to raise awareness and funding for various female-focused charities. Through projects such as Where Do We Go From Here and her participation in platforms like the Artists Thrive Summit, she continues to champion women's empowerment, social justice, and cultural inclusion. Her work consistently gives voice to stories that are often overlooked, transforming creative expression into a catalyst for dialogue and change.With her fearless voice, multicultural artistry, and unwavering commitment to purpose, Natalie Jean stands at the forefront of a new generation of artists who are reshaping the industry. Her win at IMA 2026 celebrates not only her impressive achievements to date, including her Billboard charting success, her two Global Music Awards Gold Medals, her six albums, and her over one hundred nominations, but her powerful trajectory as an artist who is not just part of the conversation, but leading it.

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