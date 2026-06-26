Mayor’s Weekly Recap Blog and Newsletter 06/26/2026

Weekly Recap Pawtucket Residents – Mayor’s Message: Pawtucket’s Summer of Celebration continues to bring the community together through soccer, culture, and shared experiences, with strong turnout at the first two Watch Parties featuring families, friends, and neighbors cheering on international matchups. Residents are invited to the next Watch Party on Saturday, June 27 as Colombia faces Portugal, followed by anticipation for the City’s Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks honoring the nation’s 250th anniversary. Community Announcements: Tidewater Landing Continues Moving Forward

Introducing Your New Pawtucket Water Supply Board Consumer Water Portal!

Get Involved in Your City: Get Involved offers links to job openings throughout the City and also includes a link to vacancies currently available on our citywide Boards and Commissions.

offers links to job openings throughout the City and also includes a link to vacancies currently available on our citywide Boards and Commissions. Community Spotlight: Heidi Gilkenson

Heidi Gilkenson City of Pawtucket Presents: Watch Party Celebrations

Watch Party Celebrations Centreville Bank Stadium – 2026 Calendar of Events!

Hope Artiste Village Events – Mark Your Calendar!

Join Pawtucket’s Resiliency Task Force

Pawtucket Public Library: Children’s Summer Reading Program

Children’s Summer Reading Program Pawtucket Public Library: English Citizenship & Computer Classes

English Citizenship & Computer Classes City of Pawtucket Annual Photo Contest: Contest Information Have a fun weekend, City of Pawtucket Check out this week’s Mayor’s Newsletter: Mayor’s Weekly Newsletter 06/26/26 Stay connected for more updates! Mayor’s Weekly Newsletter Sign-Up Link

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