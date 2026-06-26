Friendly Reminder from the Narragansett Police Department

A day at Narragansett Town Beach is even better when everyone helps keep it safe, clean, and family-friendly. Please remember that alcohol and smoking or vaping of any kind—including cigarettes and marijuana—are prohibited on the beach. Let’s all do our part so everyone can enjoy the sand, surf, and sunshine. Thank you for helping make Narragansett Town Beach a great place for residents and visitors alike!

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