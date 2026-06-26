16th Military Police Brigade soldier helps save life at Fort Bragg access control point

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — For Pfc. Katie Ramon, a military police soldier assigned to the 108th Military Police Company (Airborne/Air Assault) 'Double Stack', 503rd Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade, becoming a military police officer was never just about enforcing laws or guarding gates. It was about finding a life with purpose.

Growing up in Houston, Texas, Ramon wanted a career that would allow her to make a difference in the lives of others. That desire became reality while she was serving as the chase vehicle operator at Fort Bragg's All American Access Control Point.

When a civilian arrived at the gate experiencing a heart attack, Ramon immediately sprang into action. Drawing on her recent medical training, she began life-saving measures and rotated CPR duties with a gate guard for approximately seven minutes until emergency medical services arrived. Thanks to the quick response, the individual survived.

"I joined the Army as an MP because I wanted a life with purpose," Ramon said. "Protecting people isn't just a job. It's a responsibility. If I can make someone's worst day a little better, then I've done what I set out to do."

According to Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Veith, platoon sergeant, 108th Military Police Company (Airborne/Air Assault) 'Double Stack', 503rd Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade, Ramon's response demonstrated why training matters and how a soldier's actions can affect far more than one person.

"Pfc. Ramon received current updated medical training to include how to properly do chest compressions," Veith said. "It also shows MPs that your training isn't just to waste your time. It's not to fill in a block. It's there for a reason. It affects people's lives."

Veith said the effects of Ramon's actions extended well beyond the gate.

"Ramon's actions that day saved a life," he said. "And not only did her actions affect that person, they affected that person's family, friends and the community. Her jumping into action without being told had a huge ripple effect on everyone."

After the emergency, Ramon quickly shifted back to her duties as a military police officer. She contacted her first-line supervisor, gathered information from the civilian and the accompanying individual, and completed the necessary reports.

For Ramon, helping someone in need was not about recognition. It was simply another opportunity to fulfill the reason she chose to wear the uniform.

On what began as an ordinary day at the gate, a soldier from Houston found herself living out the purpose that brought her to the Army in the first place: protecting others and making someone's worst day a little better.