419th Fighter Wing welcomes newest enlisted leaders during induction ceremony

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- On May 3, 2026, the 419th Fighter Wing proudly inducted 13 new NCOs and 11 new SNCOs during a combined ceremony. These Airmen have stepped into the next tier of leadership, charged with strengthening our force and shaping the future of our Wing.

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe joined the ceremony and offered remarks recognizing the dedication, professionalism, and commitment required to serve at these levels. Being inducted into the NCO and SNCO ranks marks a significant milestone in an Airman’s career. It reflects not only professional achievement, but a commitment to lead, mentor, and uphold the highest standards of our service. NCOs and SNCOs are entrusted with greater responsibility, empowered to guide Airmen, and expected to embody the core values in every action.