Pennsylvania National Guard Hosts Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces at Fort Indiantown Gap to Operationalize State Partnership

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Building upon the historic State Partnership Program (SPP) signing ceremony held in Philadelphia June 25, the Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) welcomed a delegation from the Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces (FACI) to Fort Indiantown Gap today. The visit marks the first major operational engagement between the two forces, transitioning the partnership from formal agreement to active, joint collaboration.

The Ivorian delegation toured Fort Indiantown Gap’s premier training facilities to observe the advanced capabilities available for future joint exercises. The comprehensive tour included:

The Training Support Center (TSC): Highlighting the installation’s capacity to support large-scale, multi-domain training operations.

The Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (EAATS): Showcasing state-of-the-art flight simulators and the Aviation Maintenance Instruction Building, demonstrating the PANG’s commitment to aviation safety and readiness.

The 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute (RTI): Focusing on leadership development, tactical instruction, and NCO professionalization.

The Medical Battalion Training Site (MBTS): Demonstrating advanced tactical combat casualty care and medical readiness training essential for crisis response.

The Northeast Counterdrug Training Center (NCTC): Detailing specialized training methodologies in counter-illicit trafficking, border security, and interagency cooperation – critical capabilities for addressing transnational security challenges in West Africa.

Task Force Cyber:Discussing defensive cyber operations, network resilience, and the critical importance of protecting military and civilian infrastructure from evolving digital threats.

The Unmanned Aircraft Systems Training and Innovation Facility: Spotlighting the integration of modern drone technology, innovation, and ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) capabilities to prepare forces for the modern, multi-domain battlefield.

The visit also included a welcome reception and peer-to-peer exchange between key Pennsylvania National Guard leaders and the FACI delegation to focus on mapping out joint training initiatives, emphasizing crisis management, non-commissioned officer (NCO) development, and disaster preparedness – areas of mutual strategic priority for both Pennsylvania and Côte d’Ivoire.

“This visit to Fort Indiantown Gap represents the critical next step in our partnership with Côte d’Ivoire,” said Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy. “While the signing in Philadelphia established our bond, the work we do here at our training sites is where we truly build interoperability. By sharing our expertise in areas such as aviation, medical response, drone dominance, and leadership development, we are strengthening both our forces.”

The SPP between Pennsylvania and Côte d’Ivoire is the PANG’s second active state partnership, joining a highly successful and long-standing state partnership legacy originally established in 1993.